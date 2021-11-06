LaSalud.mx.- During the reception ceremony of six mobile medical units and six basic emergency ground ambulances — delivered by the general director of the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi), Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, in the Plaza de Armas of the capital Tabasco—, it was reported that these units will serve to transfer patients from their municipalities of origin to hospitals. He specified that these services are free and invited the population to monitor and report if any public servant requests a fee to provide the service to sick people.

The general director of Insabi affirmed that the institution continues to work to make the medical care model more humane and guarantee – with infrastructure, equipment, accredited personnel and sufficient medicines – free services to the entire vulnerable population. In addition to this, Insabi works in conjunction with the Tabasco Secretary of Health to reconvert the COVID-19 hospitals that provided care during the greatest demand in the pandemic.

On the employment situation of the 1,800 doctors who attended COVID areas in the state, Ferrer Aguilar reported that will continue to work in the state health system, but now they will be sent to the communities where their services are needed. Similarly, Ferrer Aguilar said that the supply of medicines is guaranteed and added that in Mexico medicines are distributed that were purchased in 43 countries.

In addition to endorsing the commitment to complete the General Hospital of Cárdenas, the official added that projects are on the horizon to build new hospitals in Jalpa de Méndez, Teapa, Macuspana and Jonuta.

When giving the starting signal for the emergency units, the acting governor of Tabasco, Carlos Manuel Merino Campos, thanked Insabi for donating the ambulances and said that this action will allow them to provide timely and quality care to the people of Tabasco.

On this day in which the goal of vaccinating with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine was reached to all adults over 18 years of age with at least one dose, the governor commented that after eight months of intense days of vaccination, in Tabasco you can still see long lines of citizens at the vaccination posts.

For its part, the Secretary of Health of the entity, Silvia Guillermina Roldán Fernández, declared that the 6 mobile units will help improve services in vulnerable areas of Huimanguillo, Jalapa, Jonuta, Tacotalpa and Tenosique, and that the six ambulances will be used for pre-hospital care in Balancán, Centla, Comalcalco, Huimanguillo, Macuspana and Emiliano Zapata .

Currently, the state Health Secretariat has 25 ambulances, the 12 vehicles delivered by Insabi will significantly expand their services. The ambulances and mobile medical units delivered to the government of Tabasco come from the Program for Strengthening Medical Attention (PFAM) that brings health services to marginalized areas, with high dispersion and difficult access conditions due to their geographical location.

This event was also attended by Insabi, the head of the National Coordination Unit for Administration and Finance, Victor Manuel Lamoyi Bocanegra, and the Human Resources and Personnel Regularization coordinator, Candelario Pérez Alvarado. Also present were the federal delegate of Programs for the Development of Tabasco, Daniel Arturo Casasús Ruz.

