A problem that is evident in our country is the lack of health professionals. The pandemic has made this situation evident and, in part, is responsible for the exhausting days in hospitals and clinics. The few workers there are must attend to large numbers of patients. For this reason, the Institute of Health for Well-being (INSABI) began its massive call for hiring doctors and nurses.

Reception of interested parties

This week began at the new facilities in Acapulco, Guerrero. In the first few days alone, more than 500 health professionals gathered to participate in the recruitment process for the Doctors and Health Personnel of Wellbeing program.

This is an open call and is looking for recruit a thousand doctors and a thousand nurses with the aim of bringing health care services to the Health Centers of the seven territorial jurisdictions of the entity: Centro, Acapulco, La Montaña, Costa Chica, Costa Grande, Tierra Caliente and the Northern jurisdiction.

These recruitment days are carried out in coordination with the Guerrero State Health Secretariat and are intended to strengthen health services both in urban areas and in remote areas of the state.

The National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval) pointed out that in Guerrero there are 2,743,000 people without social security, according to the agreement published in 2020.

How can you participate for a place?

All candidates must first register with this website and attach their documents to obtain a score for the studies they accredit, as well as for the courses, workshops and diplomas they have in their professional performance. The health professionals with the highest scores are those who receive a contract.

For their part, the personnel who are selected will receive the following monthly salary:

Certified General Practitioner – $ 35,237.00

Registered General Nurse – $ 21,724.00

Auxiliary Nurse – $ 18,598.00

The states of Guerrero, along with Chiapas and Oaxaca, are the states with the greatest poverty and marginalization in the country. Insabi will take health services to the most remote and marginalized areas of the entity to provide coverage to the people who need it most.

These recruitment days for doctors, physicians, nurses and health professionals will continue next Monday, November 8, starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Insabi facilities in Acapulco, Guerrero.

For now, if you want to see all the vacancies offered by Insabi in this massive recruitment of doctors and nurses, you can see the full list here.