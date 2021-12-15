In the cosplay scene it is very common to see video game, anime and manga costumes, but if there is one series that predominates over the others in recent years it is Naruto. The cosplayer UniqueSora has said on multiple occasions that she is an anime fan, which has led her to portray various Masashi Kishimoto characters as Rin, Hinata, Mei Terumi and Ino.

If there is something that distinguishes Kishimoto’s manga, it is the wide variety of characters, each one with designs with unique traits that remained marked on the fans. Thanks to this, cosplayers have taken the opportunity to bring Naruto characters to life, as we can see with UniqueSora in her Mei Terumi cosplay, the fifth Mizukage.

One of the most important characters for the plot of Naruto is Rin, a kunoichi who was a companion of Kakashi Hatake and Obito Uchiha when they were young, under the mantle of Minato Namikaze, who would become the fourth Hokage. Even if UniqueSora says she was not satisfied with her Rin cosplay, she says she likes the character so much that she couldn’t help but post it.

Another cosplay that did not convince UniqueSora but still decided to publish it is that of Ino Yamanaka, whom we have known since the beginning of the manga. “I know I don’t have his real costume but I like to do casual versions of the characters,” he said in his post. According to UniqueSora, one of her hobbies is imagining what modern clothes her favorite characters would wear.

One of the Naruto fan favorite cosplays is from UniqueSora as Hinata, in Shippuden version. If you like the way it looks, I invite you to see Hinata’s other cosplays by UniqueSora, because also with this character she took some creative liberties when choosing the costumes.

These are some of the Naruto girls cosplays What have you done UniqueSora, but there is still more to do. If you like her work, I recommend that you follow her on her social networks, as she usually publishes a new cosplay at least once a month.