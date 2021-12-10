“We are very happy to have received this award and very encouraged to share it with our entire team because they are the true winners of this recognition,” he said.

On the other hand, he mentioned that in Mexico there is a great demand for housing, and added to this, in recent months, derived from the pandemic there has been a lack of supply, then, these two issues influence so that they can take advantage of the opportunity to provide housing to this demand that is not satisfied.

To do this, he pointed out that Vinte has designed a solid strategy in their finances, in the operation, in the commercialization, as well as to take care of their collaborators with health protocols.

“With the sum of this, we are ready to face the challenges in 2022 and continue placing around 5,000 homes per year. That is the plan: grow 15% in the next five years, double the volume that the company processes today and, above all, serve the community, delivering a product in which we can change their lives, where people can transform themselves into a better person, in a better version of himself through the experience of living in a community and through the benefits that our developments offer him ”.

On the other hand, he asserted that with the purchase of a property in the Vinte developments, people also increase their assets and resources, because the homes have a guaranteed capital gain through conservation, maintenance and after-sales service offered by the company.

“In Come We will continue to innovate and create sustainable products with added values ​​for our customers, to improve their experience of living in a community, in a home that generates well-being and happiness ”, concluded René Jaime Mungarro.