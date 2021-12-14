LaSalud.mx .-Before the unfortunate accident by the rollover of a trailer, which occurred on December 10 in the Chiapa de Corzo highway, located in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, the general director of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), Pedro Zenteno Santaella, instructed to attend to those who have been injured.

According to the person in charge of the General Hospital “Dr. Belisario Domínguez ”, Bellaney Morales CigarroaUntil 9:00 p.m. on December 10, care is provided to the following patients:

Native to Guatemala

Thomas Morales Canil , 16 years; He is in the crash area, very serious.

, 16 years; He is in the crash area, very serious. Rafael Martinez Castillo , 30 years old, is in crash area, very serious

, 30 years old, is in crash area, very serious Neimar Fuentes Brav or, 30 years; He was admitted with a diagnosis of multiple trauma, acute abdomen, liver injury and a fracture of the middle floor of the skull. He died in the operating room.

or, 30 years; He was admitted with a diagnosis of multiple trauma, acute abdomen, liver injury and a fracture of the middle floor of the skull. He died in the operating room. Henrry Zoel Evoy Hernandez, 22 years; diagnosis of blunt abdominal trauma. Currently in the operating room.

Originally from Ecuador

Manuel Martínez Escobar, 40 years, diagnosis of high impact trauma; He is in the emergency area.

Zenteno Santaella expressed his condolences for the death of one of the patients and expressed his concern about the incident. He is aware of the evolution of each injured person; gave instructions to both the head of the General Hospital and the institute’s medical deputy delegate in Chiapas, Carlos Dominguez Maldonado, to provide all the care that hospitalized people require, wishing for a positive evolution in their health.

DZ