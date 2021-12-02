The global pandemic situation has resulted in many countries having activated protocols for prevention and vaccination for populations. There are several vaccines that have been injected and one of the most prominent has been Pfizer. But what if we combine it with the world of video games?

The RolePlay server for GTA Online, Cidade Alta, has opened its own vaccination center in collaboration with Pfizer. The pharmaceutical company has partnered with the companies Ogilvy Brazil and Druid to carry out this unusual project in the largest server in all of Latin America.

“With a daily audience of more than 6 million combined views across various platforms, we are committed to providing not only entertainment, but also knowledge and awareness to those who see our creators and streamers or they play on our platform, “says Paulo Benetti, CEO of Outplay, the company that owns the server.

In order to be vaccinated in the title, it is necessary to start a special mission, which will lead to be able to vaccinate your character in GTA Online. A special blue bandage will appear on the avatar’s arm, indicating that it has been vaccinated and also grants additional protection in the game.

“We are proud to develop an unprecedented public health proposal in partnership with a leading brand in the fight against the pandemic such as Pfizer“, celebrates Félix Del Valle, creative director of Ogilvy Brasil. Will it be necessary to have the complete guideline in the future to enter Cidade Alta? Time will tell.

Image | tajtype