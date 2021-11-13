Initial strength training for women: exercises and benefits

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

The practice of physical exercise has interesting health benefits. Strength training, in particular, is noted for its impact on muscle health, endurance, and body weight; Did you know that it is not exclusive for men? … That’s right, these activities too they are ideal for promoting well-being in women.

However, it is important to put aside those myths that suggest that this way of training “loses femininity”; no way. On the contrary, it contributes to stylize the figure, in addition to improving physical condition and health. Here are some recommended exercises.

Initial strength training for women

The first step in starting strength training for women is develop an activity plan based on the time that can be devoted to it. In general, the ideal is to do it about three times a week, on interspersed days. In this way, a break is allowed between each day.

Now, it is recommended to work the lower body one day, that is, the muscles from the waist down. Another, the upper body, from the waist up; and finally, combined exercises to work the whole body.

Always, before each day, it is important to warm up. Let’s look at the types of exercises that can be done to gain strength and get all the benefits of training.

Warm up

Warm up is essential before doing any type of physical exercise. The joints are worked and greater flexibility is achieved.

First, you can do static exercises, such as movements of the neck, shoulders, feet, wrists and stretches.

Then, dynamic phases can be done, which can include jogging, treadmill, or cycling.

A general warm-up can last about ten to fifteen minutes. In this way, the body prepares itself for activity and reduces the risk of injury.

Lower body exercises

Exercises to work the lower body have multiple benefits. In addition to strengthening the legs, they help burn calories and increase physical endurance.

Squats

This exercise requires strength and stability. With the feet spread, aligned with the shoulders, the knees should be bent. In turn, keep your torso upright and slowly lower yourself to a 90-degree angle.

Then, it is returned to the starting position and the sequence is repeated until the series is completed.

Depending on the physical condition, it is possible to use the weight of the body or add load (for example, dumbbells). It is used to work the quadriceps, glutes, adductors and hamstrings.

Dead weight

It can be done with a barbell or with dumbbells. The pose begins with feet apart and the bar held at shoulder height.

Next, the knees are bent a little, the glute is brought back and the body falls, while the arms remain extended.

Its regular practice helps strengthen the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.

Leg curls

You can work sitting on the machine or lying down. The first way is to strengthen the quadriceps, while the second exercises the hamstrings and muscles of the back.

Another alternative to work the leg muscles is to use the press.

Lunges or lunges

To begin with, the legs should be shoulder-width apart and the hands at the waist.

From this position, keep your torso straight and step forward.

Now, the knee is bent and the weight is kept on that leg. Then, it is returned to the starting position and the movement is repeated until the series is completed.

You can work interspersed legs or first a series with one and then with the other. In this way, the quadriceps are worked. The back lunge is also performed for the hamstrings.

Exercises for upper body

Training the upper body is key to complement the training routine. The intensity of the exercises can be varied by adding weight.

Bar to chest

It is done on a machine. First, the bar is held with open hands, more than shoulder-width apart.

The bar is then lowered to your chest and slowly raised until your arms are extended again. The back should always be straight.

Another option for chest is to perform dumbbell flyes on a straight or incline bench. The pectoral muscles are worked.

Dumbbell row

To begin, one knee is supported on a bench and also the hand of the same part of the body. The opposite foot rests with the toe on the ground and the body should be in a straight position.

Next, with your free hand, you grasp the dumbbell, lift yourself up, and raise your elbow. The working arm must always be close to the body and must not be opened.

Finally, the movement is repeated until the series is complete, and then the position is changed to work the other arm.

Another option is a low pulley rowing machine. These exercises strengthen the back, that is, the muscles of the back.

Press shoulders

The exercise can be performed sitting on a bench with a straight back, or standing. A dumbbell is taken with each hand.

The arms are brought up until the dumbbells are above the head.

Then, there is a short pause and they get off with a slow movement. In particular, the shoulders, triceps and upper chest are worked.

Benefits of strength training for women

Strength training for women It has important benefits that will be reflected in all daily activities. Of course, you have to have patience and perseverance at the beginning, and not lower your arms.

It is always ideal that training is accompanied by a good diet and adequate rest. For best results, leading a healthy life is key.

As stated by a study disclosed in Current Sports Medicine Reports, some positive effects of strength training are as follows:

Increase muscle mass.

Improve posture.

Improves the functioning of the metabolism.

Reduces the risk of injury.

Generates loss of body fat.

Reduce the cholesterol.

Reduce stress.

Improve rest.

Greater strength, better health

Without a doubt, strength exercises are decisive to increase the feeling of well-being. In the case of women, the fear of developing super muscles must be lost, since for this specific training must be carried out. On the contrary, strength training is also important to improve posture and achieve the desired body.

The important thing is to adapt the routine to the current physical and health state. Therefore, the general recommendation is to carry out a medical check-up before starting these activities. In addition, it is advisable to orient yourself with a professional trainer to achieve the correct technique for each of the exercises.

