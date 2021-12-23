Despite the historic volume, enthusiasm for IPOs has faded in the latter part of the year due to volatility and poor results. Although the first quarter of 2022 looks very active, a volatile year is expected ahead, negotiators say.

There is no doubt that 2021 had its highlights. Some 180 ventures-backed companies went public in the United States, bringing $ 512 billion in value to the stock market, according to data provider PitchBook. This is a sharp increase from 105 IPOs and $ 180 billion last year.

Among the companies backed by venture capital is Rivian Automotive, the electric truck maker that starred in the thirteenth-largest IPO of all time, raising $ 13.7 billion in November. A month after its debut, Rivian is trading 24% above its IPO price, even falling 10% last Friday after reporting that it would not meet production targets.

Meager earnings

Still, on a weighted average basis, the 2021 IPO class is up just 1.6%, according to Bloomberg data. For their part, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 indices have gained 19% and 24%, respectively, despite the big drop last month.

With a one-year head start, the 347 companies that went public in the US in 2020 have risen 46% from their offer prices.

Among the poor results are two of the top five deals of the year. South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang is down 14%. Troubled Chinese private transport company Didi Global is down 57%, erasing $ 35 billion in market value, and plans to withdraw its US shares amid pressure from regulators in China.

The macroeconomic consequences of inflation and supply chain disruption have also affected IPOs. What’s more, startups are turning to public markets earlier after a decade of avoiding them. Thanks to the SPACs, the timelines for companies to go public have accelerated and that sentiment has also carried over to the IPO market.