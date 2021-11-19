Initial designs show us that Freeza had hair

Dragon ball introduced us to Freeza several decades ago, but thanks to Dragon ball super, the villain gained prominence once again. In fact, when it comes to antagonists, Freeza It is one that has given the most battle to Goku and the rest of the Z Warriors. Since their creation we have known many details about the origin of their mysterious race, and it turns out that some of them even have hair.

If you thought that the entire race of Frost Demons they were bald so you better think twice. We say this because a new initial design began to circulate on the internet and shows us what it would look like Freeza if i had hair.

This sketch is courtesy of Dragon ball heroes, and was shared to celebrate the franchise’s fifth birthday as part of an official art book. Many fans decided to ignore it because Dragon ball heroes it’s not that popular outside of Japan, but thanks to its promotional anime, this series gained the support of the community around the world.

Editor’s note: I’m honestly glad Toriyama chose to remove Freeza’s hair. The villain certainly looks much more intimidating with that alien design, plus with hair he would have looked very similar to the rest of the Z Warriors and other characters.

Via: ComicBook