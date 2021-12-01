If you are a big fan of retro games and you are waiting for the arrival of a game that makes you feel in the best years of the video game, it’s time to try Clockwork Aquario. After a long, very long wait, the developer ININ Games has released the game for Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4, although not in the whole world. In short, the game has what it takes to make you spend hours on TV.

Developed by Westone, Clockwork Aquario is one of those games that you can’t pass up, thanks to ININ is that we can see Clockwork Aquario on our consoles today, the game had been in a corner about 30 years ago, this since the popularity of 3D took over the market. Even so, Clockwork Aquario is available right now.

Based on popular platform games from the 90s and 80s like Snow Bros and Megaman, Clockwork Aquario is great for arcade game fans like me. Although for my taste, the game would be excellent if it reached cell phones, anyway. If you have a Switch or a PS4, let me tell you, you will have the power to play.

Although not at this time, the developer has revealed the launch of this great game in Europe (for now) it is possible that a couple of days or weeks, we can see it in stores throughout America. I recommend keeping an eye out for its release, the game has a bit of everything from colorful pixel graphics to a superior Shinichi Sakamoto soundtrack.