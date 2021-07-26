Ingenuity doubles its life expectancy on Mars and continues its research

Ingenuity, the helicopter that accompanies Perseverance on Mars, has made its tenth flight the early morning of July 25. Ingenuity was originally scheduled to fly just five flights. However, he survived the fifth and has continued to work ever since with the idea of ​​continuing to explore the Martian surface. Now it has marked a milestone that the space agency did not expect; but that shows that Ingenuity still has a lot to contribute to exploration on Mars.

With each new flight, NASA has tried to go testing the limits of Ingenuity while looking down from the sky at the surface of Mars, as explained in Business Insider. On this 10th flight, the small helicopter soared up to 12 meters and flew up to a set of rocks known as Raised Ridges.

Ingenuity on Mars

This new flight also marked another milestone in Ingenuity’s life on Mars. And is that the little helicopter you have already completed your first mile (1.6 kilometers) of travel in the sky of the neighboring planet.

With this tenth flight, Ingenuity has already soared into the air twice as many times as NASA anticipated

Mars it hasn’t been an easy ride for the little helicopter. In fact, the first time the fourth flight was attempted, the order failed. It was within schedule, but delayed the mission for a few days. Also, during the sixth flight on Mars, Ingenuity staggered in the sky, but still managed to land properly.

Mars 2020 mission

POT

Perseverance searches for signs of ancient life in the Jezero crater on Mars

Ingenuity arrived last February inside Perseverance, NASA’s Mars 2020 mission rover. In April, after several delays due to a problem with software, the small helicopter took off for the first time and became the first air vehicle to do so on a planet other than Earth. Since then it has not ceased to amaze us, as we have seen with this tenth flight of Ingenuity on Mars.

Perseverance’s mission on Mars is study jezero crater looking for signs of ancient life. In addition, thanks to MEDA, a Spanish weather station, we will know more about the atmosphere of the red planet and its climate.

Sample collection on Mars

Another of NASA’s ideas is for this rover to collect a series of samples on Mars. In the future, another mission could bring them to Earth for analysis. In fact, last week I already knew started preparing the first sample collection. This could occur, if there are no setbacks, before August 4, as explained in a Press release the space agency.

“When Neil Armstrong took the first sample of the Sea of ​​Tranquility 52 years ago, he initiated a process that would rewrite what humanity knew about the Moon,” he says in the statement. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters. “I am very hopeful that the first Perseverance sample from Jezero Crater, and those that follow, will do the same for Mars. We are on the threshold of a new era of planetary science and discovery“.

Therefore, the life of Ingenuity and Perseverance on Mars has only just begun and both vehicles can still contribute a lot of information to the exploration of the red planet. We will see what happens; But surely NASA engineers are very proud of their little helicopter right now and all that it is accomplishing so far from home. Why Ingenuity has already made twice as many flights as planned and, probably, he still has more tours to do in the sky of Mars.