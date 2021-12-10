MADRID, 10 (EUROPA PRESS)

The ESTUDES survey, which is carried out with students between the ages of 14 and 18 from all over Spain, has shown an increase in problematic cannabis use in the last year, although its use has dropped considerably compared to 2018.

Specifically, the study points out that 17.8 percent of young people who consume this substance have a problematic use, the worst figure in the historical series and two points more than two years ago (15.4% in 2019 and 13, 3% in 2016).

The survey also reveals that problem cannabis use is more common among boys, regardless of age, and is associated with other risk behaviors: 68.8 percent have used 4 or more drugs in the last year, 75 , 2 percent have binge drinking and 75.6 percent have gotten drunk in the last month.

At the same time, however, the perceived risk of regular cannabis use also slightly increases: 88.7 percent of students aged 14 to 18 consider that regular cannabis use can cause many or quite a few problems, compared to 87.5 percent in 2019.

Despite this risk, the illegal drug that is perceived as most available to students aged 14 to 18 is cannabis: 61.1 percent think it is easy or very easy to acquire.

Although cannabis continues to be the most widely used illegal drug among students, its use has decreased considerably. In fact, within the evolutionary framework of the survey, these results represent a break in the upward trend that had been registered since 2016.

28.6 percent (33.0 percent in 2019) of students aged 14 to 18 have tried it at some time in their life, 22.2 percent (27.5 percent in 2019) in the last year and 14.9 percent (19.3 percent in 2019) in the last month. Daily consumption continues to be high, standing at 1.6 percent (2.1 percent for boys and 1.1 percent for girls).

STUDENT SUPPORT FOR CANNABIS LEGALIZATION DOWN

Regarding the measures that could be implemented to alleviate the drug problem, students agree that the most effective thing should be education in the school environment (96.3%), voluntary treatment of drug users (94.9%). ) and police and customs control (92.4%).

The survey reveals that, since 2014, actions related to the legalization of cannabis and all drugs in general are progressively less considered as highly important measures when it comes to solving the drug problem.

In this sense, the legalization of cannabis goes from being a very important action for 40.3 percent of students in 2014 to 28.4 percent in 2021; while the legalization of all drugs fell from 29.6 to 17.3 percent in the same period.

Guys have always been more supportive of legalizing cannabis. Regarding age, as the age of the students increases, there is a greater consensus when it comes to assessing the legalization of cannabis as very important. However, as consumption intensifies, the opinion grows that legalizing cannabis would solve the drug problem.

The data on cannabis use in young people is published at a time when various formations such as Podemos, ERC or Más País have opened the debate to legalize and normalize their access, both medical and recreational.

This proposal has aroused criticism from many scientific-medical sectors, and also from the Government delegate for the National Plan on Drugs (DGPND), Joan Ramón Villalbí, who acknowledged on October 19 his concern about “the detection of a certain trivialization of drugs. risks associated with cannabis “.

“We are quite concerned about the detection of a certain trivialization of the risks associated with cannabis, which surely contributes to favor its consumption,” he lamented during his speech before the Joint Commission for the Study of Addiction Problems.

ALCOHOL IS STILL THE MOST CONSUMED DRUG

At a general level, the drugs used by a higher percentage of students in the last twelve months are, firstly, alcohol (70.5 percent) and secondly tobacco (30.7 percent). It is followed by cannabis (22.2 percent) and non-prescription hypnosedatives, which reach 7.2 percent.

The rest of the drugs have a lower prevalence. 2.1 percent of those surveyed acknowledge that they have used cocaine in the last 12 months. In this same time indicator, ecstasy has been consumed by 1.8 percent; the new psychoactive substances have been consumed by 1.4 percent; methamphetamines, 1.1 percent; hallucinogens, 1.0 percent; and amphetamines, 0.8 percent. The rest of the psychoactive substances studied (more than 20) are below 1 percent.

The use of all illegal drugs is more widespread among boys than among girls. With licit trade drugs (alcohol, tobacco or sedatives) the opposite happens, they are consumed more by girls.

Regarding the perception of risk, alcohol is the substance that is perceived as least dangerous. 75.7 percent attribute “many or many problems” to the consumption of 5 or 6 beers or glasses at the weekend. For its part, since 2008, tobacco is still considered more dangerous than cannabis, although its perception of risk has increased slightly.

Regarding perceived availability, 9 out of 10 students aged 14 to 17 do not see any difficulty in getting alcohol and tobacco if they wanted, despite the fact that the sale is prohibited to minors.

Alcohol consumption remains at high levels. 73.9 percent of students between the ages of 14 and 18 have tried it at some time (77.9 percent in 2019). 70.5 percent have drunk in the last year (75.9 percent in 2019) and 53.6 percent have done so in the last month (58.5 percent in 2019). The average age of initiation of consumption continues to be 14 years. In 1994, he was 13 and a half years old.

Regarding intensive consumption, 27.9 percent of students say they have consumed alcohol in the form of bingeing in the last 30 days (32.3 percent in 2019), a figure that rises to 52.6 percent among drinkers. Drunkenness has also decreased slightly: 23.2 percent of students say they have gotten drunk in the past month, up from 24.3 percent in 2019. The percentage of drunkenness is higher for girls. In addition, 41.1 percent of the students claim to have made a bottle in the last year.

TOBACCO, THE SECOND

Tobacco is the second most widely used drug after alcohol. 30.7 percent (35.0 percent in 2019) of students have smoked tobacco in the last year. Daily consumption stands at 9.0 percent (9.8 percent in 2019). In 1996, 23.7 percent of students ages 14 to 18 smoked daily.

On average, the first tobacco consumption occurs at 14.7 years of age, the same as in 2019 and 2016. The acquisition of the habit of smoking daily begins at 14.7 years on average, just half a year after having tried it for the first time.

7.2% of students acknowledge having used sedative-hypnotics without a prescription in the last year (9.4 percent in girls and 5.1 percent in girls), reaching the highest figures in the historical series.

Cocaine shows a decrease in all temporal indicators. 2.1 percent of students ages 14 to 18 report having used cocaine in the past year. The average age of first consumption is 15.3 years and men consume in a higher proportion than women, in all the ages analyzed.