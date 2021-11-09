Motorola has become an expert brand in marketing mobile phones for tight budgets that, although they do not have great specifications, should work without problem on a day-to-day basis. The latest example of this is the Moto e7i Power which is planted in Spanish stores boasting a large capacity battery.

The phone stands out for being one of the cheapest devices that we can buy with a 5,000 mAh battery. It costs just 100 euros and in addition to a good autonomy it sports a Max Vision screen and two cameras to take more or less decent photos.

Restrained features

The phone is not designed neither to play nor to use applications that are too demanding and that is noticeable from the first moment that we see that it mounts a Unisoc Tiger SC9863A processor accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. They are very limited specifications that have made the brand choose to use Android Go as an operating system to avoid possible performance problems.

Since its internal memory is quite scarce, there is a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB capacity) for storage expansion so that storing photos, files, videos and whatever you want is not a big problem.

The Motorola Moto e7i Power, with the aim of reaching the stores at an affordable price, it has been made of plastic and we can buy it in two colors, blue and orange. In front is a 6.5-inch screen offering HD + resolution of 1600 x 720 px where a thick black bezel appears along all four sides of the screen. This type of mobile does not stand out for its design and this case is not an exception, finding a notch in the form of a drop of water that alludes to times past.

Of course, we cannot expect great technologies in this panel either, so it is an IPS display with good viewing angles, but it falters a bit in terms of quality and power management.

The dual camera module on the rear has a 13-megapixel main lens with f / 2 aperture and is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f / 2.4 aperture and an LED flash. It’s a very simple camera that offers decent results in good light, but little to do at night. You can see that it is more of a smartphone aimed at elderly people that do not require large components.

Precisely this type of audience does not want the phone battery to wear to the minimum and having a 5000 mAh cell in a device with an HD + resolution screen implies that we can surely spend two days with the mobile on without the need to connect it to the charger. At this point it is appreciated that the smartphone has a USB type C, something essential in these times.

Other noteworthy details of the cheap motorola phone is that it has a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone and that it maintains the always useful 3.5 mm audio connector that other manufacturers have decided to eliminate from their phones.

Nor do we forget its dual SIM support, compatibility with 4G and VoLTE networks, the possibility of connecting to Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n networks, its Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS geo-positioning.

Android GO up front

Android GO is a software that Google pulled out of its sleeve for mobile phones with limited specifications, as we see in the Moto e7i Power data sheet, can perform better than expected. It does not demand as many requirements as Android One or of course as a full version of the company’s operating system.

Since it requires less, the consumption of resources is better and performance problems such as lag, unexpected closings or application crashes that imply that we have to turn off the mobile and start it again to find the error are avoided. In addition, it is also a system that favors the terminal’s energy management as it requires less energy consumption.

This software has a series of “Go” applications (such as Files Go or Maps Go) that are dense variations of Google apps that we all know but with more adjusted functionalities that, although they lose some options, allow normal use.

The best and worst of mobile

We said it at the beginning of these lines, Motorola is a specialist brand cheap mobiles and again the e7i price Power It is the great strength of the phone, as long as we take into account what we are going to have to give up, such as a series of features present in mobiles whose price is higher.

Being a member of the “Power” family it was clear that autonomy was going to be one of the great strengths of the brand’s smartphone and it is. The 5,000 mAh battery present in the device promises a duration above 48 hours as long as we are not using the mobile at all hours.

As we have warned, it must be taken into account that the basic smartphone It is designed to be used to call, write and receive messages and consult some apps. Little else you will be able to do with this phone whose main burden is power.

Perhaps the brand could launch the phone with more memory options so that the customer has more choice, having put a little more care in the hardware of the phone’s cameras and in its design, old enough to be a mobile that has arrived to the market in 2021. Of course, all this is a consequence of the price, since we can never lose sight that its cost is around 100 euros.

Moto e7i Power price

Available in orange, red, and blue, we can only buy the smartphone in Spain with the memory configuration mentioned a few lines back: 2 + 32 GB.

The phone is already available on the Motorola website for 109 euros, which is a fairly acceptable price for a smartphone that has all the aforementioned features.