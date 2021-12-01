

By: Dra. Leticia M. Pérez Saleme. AMMVIH President: February 2010 – January 2012.

LaSalud.mx .- In December 2010, the 11th Symposium of the Mexican Medical Association of HIV / AIDS (AMMVIH) in Los Cabos BCS. Given the characteristics of the population of said region, with great migration and population flow related to tourist activity, for the first time activities aimed at the community were carried out: prior to the symposium they were held 5 interviews on radio “Cabo Mil” referring to HIV statistics in the community and world panorama, giving image and presence to AMMVIH. On November 30, 2010, a Press conference with radio Cabo Mil, press tribune, Sudcaliforniano, Vida y Casa, as well as on television (Televisa), with the participation of the then Director of CAPASITS Los Cabos, Dr. Irving Pimental, as well as the Psychologist Lic. Lizet Osuna. The day December 1, World AIDS Day An interview was conducted on radio Cabo Mil in the dawn newscast in collaboration with Dr Irving Pimentel, with a rating of 50,000 listeners. Likewise, a one-hour radio program was recorded with the Ms. Heidi Vonderosen, a leading communicator in the square on social issues. It is estimated that the global impact of AMMVIH on the media in the municipality of Los Cabos was greater than 100,000 people.

From December 2 to 4, 2010, the 11th AMMVIH International Symposium was held at the Royal Solaris Hotel in the City of San José del Cabo. A 3-hour pre-congress workshop was held open to the public; upon sexual education and prevention. With the active participation of 120 local high school students. During the opening of the symposium, local authorities were present with the aim of promoting awareness on issues related to prevention, timely detection and treatment of people with HIV / AIDS.

1 pre-congress workshop, 2 round tables, 8 keynote talks and 7 satellite symposiums were held with a total of 19.5 hrs of training, with the participation of distinguished national and foreign speakers among which stand out: doctors, Rafael Campo, Judith Currier, Roy gulick, Priscilla hsue, Rafael Rubio among others. They signed up 271 doctors from 30 states and one foreigner (Canada), all of them involved in patient management. AMMVIH awarded 16 local doctors. Counting in the closing dinner with the participation of Niche Hinojosa, singer-songwriter who produced a song and a video on the occasion of world AIDS day.

In 2011 the 12th AMMVIH International Symposium. During the development of the academic program, the suggestions made by the doctors during the previous congress were taken into account, highlighting the topics of woman and HIV, as well as pediatrics. As in the previous year, activities were carried out aimed at the local community, with diffusion in the local press, interviews for radio, press and TV. The congress was held from December 8 to 10 at the Royal Solaris Hotel in Cancun, where a workshop was held pre-congress on sexuality education and prevention with the participation of 140 middle and high school studentsLikewise, a round table was held to discuss interactive clinical cases, 8 keynote talks and 7 satellite symposiums with a total of 18 hours of training. Distinguished national and international speakers participated, among which the doctors stand out: Rafael Campo, Carlos del Rio, Roy gulick, Sally hodder and Adrew waznia, among others. They signed up 221 doctors from 31 states. AMMVIH awarded 16 local doctors.

Having been able to participate as President of the Mexican HIV / AIDS Medical Association has been an honor for me, by promoting the education and continuous medical training of treating doctors who face the care of this population every day. Likewise, I have always considered that making known health information and education, in particular Sexual health is a pillar in the prevention and control of the HIV epidemic in our country.

