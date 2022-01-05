Last year’s 530,525 loans represent 11.6% more than in 2020 (475,242), the year in which the coronavirus pandemic impacted the economy of Mexico and the world, and is 6.6% higher than the placement goal that was planned for 2021. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, 521,962 credits were awarded.

“It is the highest placement figure recorded since the beginning of this administration, which is consistent with the beginning of the economic recovery in Mexico and the reduction of interest rates on Infonavit loans, which range from 1.91% to 10.45%. depending on the salary of the accredited ones ”, detailed the institute.

6 out of 10 credits were used for the acquisition of new or existing housing, construction and payment of liabilities; the rest were destined to improve or remodel buildings, Infonavit detailed in a statement.

49% of the loans were delivered in the states of: Nuevo León, the State of Mexico, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Mexico City and Baja California.