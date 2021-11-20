Once the bank is chosen, the loan applicant will have his profile so that the interest rate that will be charged for the amount with which he participates can be set. Infonavit will apply the rate from 1.9% to 10.45%, depending on the worker’s salary.

The ABM indicated that the fund of the worker’s housing subaccount will be taken as a down payment, even if it has less than 120,000 pesos. In this regard, Carlos Martínez, director of Infonavit, commented that there is no minimum limit for workers to participate in this scheme.

As of October 31 of this year, Infonavit, of the 179,635 formalized Infonavit, 21,229 were co-financed for an amount of 44,496.3 million pesos, out of a total of 71,715.9 million pesos.

“This is thanks to the reform of the law that Infonavit had – enacted in December 2020 – that was aimed at financial inclusion. This reform allows, for the first time, that workers without an active employment relationship can have a loan, ”said Carlos Martínez.

Of the 70 million accounts that Infonavit manages, he explained, 32 million workers are no longer quoting today.

There are 1.1 million workers who have an average balance of 120,000 pesos or more in the housing subaccount; “Sufficient amount to be able to generate a mortgage loan,” said the officials.

It is expected that during the first year of operation of this program 25,000 credits will be granted, he said.