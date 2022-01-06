Canada is convulsed for two reasons: the exponential increase in covid cases due to the omicron variant and the dissemination of a series of videos in which Canadian influencers and TV celebrities are seen out of control on a flight between Montreal and Cancun.

Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out on the issue. He described them as “irresponsible who put the airline staff in danger” and feeling “frustrated” by the behavior of the young people.

The party took place on the charter flight of the Sunwing company on December 30 in which the influencers traveled to Cancun. Apparently, according to the videos, the passengers, without masks, drank alcohol, smoked and danced without any care or protocol.

Influencers are still on Cancun, Since the Sunwing you don’t want to move them again, just like any other airline.

The videos were uploaded to social networks by the same protagonists, although later most of them deleted them.

Trudeau told a news conference that passengers put airline staff “in danger with their utter irresponsibility” and that the fact “is a slap in the face” from all Canadians who are making sacrifices to get out of the fifth wave. of covid.

James William Awad, owner of the company that chartered the plane to transport passengers to Cancun, said no safety regulations or protocols were violated.

I take this matter very seriously. A simple party on a plane did all this buzz. I will take a moment to sit down and re think everything. Especially how I can do things better next time. Give me a moment to understand the situation better. – James William Awad (@ 111jameswilliam) January 5, 2022

In a tweet, Awad said it was “just a party on a plane.”

Sunwing, however, denounced what happened to the Canadian Ministry of Transport and described the behavior of the passengers as “anarchic” and contrary to air regulations.

Passengers who failed to comply are now facing penalties of about $ 4,000.

In Canada the issue is serious because Montreal, the starting point of the flight, is one of the epicenters of the pandemic due to the explosion of coronavirus cases.

There is a curfew and restrictions on many of the commercial activities in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Only this Wednesday there were 37,500 new cases of coronavirus and 57 deaths.

The testing centers are overwhelmed.