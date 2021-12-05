A influencer has undergone various operations to resemble a Barbie, but the results make her look more like a doll Bratz.

With the arrival of social networks and an estimated average permanence of 2 hours and 25 minutes by users worldwide (Digital 2021), influencers became important opinion leaders thanks to their high numbers of followers that They allow companies to be used to carry out influencer marketing strategies, position their products, improve their sales and increase their number of followers.

These internet personalities tend to upload content of relevance and interest to their various specific audiences, which visit their networks because they create content that nourishes their day-to-day life on their favorite topics; however, in social networks there are some others influencers that are best known for performing some unusual actions, where they attract the attention of users by doing some challenges, present themselves in uncomfortable situations or even some others that are performed modifications bodily, making them stand out from society.

Barbie is a brand of dolls manufactured by Mattel, which occupies the fifth place in the ranking of Statista about the most valuable toy brands around the world with 378 million dollars; Having a presence in the market for more than 50 years, this has become an iconic figure globally, whose details of the dolls do not go unnoticed due to their stereotype of beauty.

This has led to a influencer from Bulgaria undergoes different and numerous operations to look as much as possible to one of these dolls, since she even mentions in her TikTok account that it is a Barbie Bulgarian; However, her appearance seems to be more aimed at a doll of Bratz, another line of dolls that has some characteristic attributes that manage to differentiate its brand from Barbie, among them, its prominent lips.

This influencer is gaining relevance in social network users, whose publications show a difference of opinions about the “aesthetic” reasons for which said procedures were performed, since some emphasize the beauty of their lips, while others wonder why someone would perform such an action.

Despite this and the influencer’s efforts to want to be a Barbie, the aesthetics of her operations seem to be more aimed at being a Bratz brand doll.

In order to generate a high volume of followers on social networks, influencers choose to carry out some actions that attract the attention of users, taking them out of the daily life that they usually see in daily “conventional” publications. However, in order to do this, they can sometimes take some actions that put their health at risk, or even where they affect third parties.

An example of this we had a couple of weeks ago when an influencer wanted to record a video again in a restaurant that offered a buffet, but the owner of the restaurant found it necessary to deny him access, since when he went it represented high losses in their records, this is because the influencer chooses to create “mukbang” content, where live video is recorded and broadcast while consuming high amounts of food and at the same time interacting with their followers.

Despite the fact that different content manages to capture the attention of users, influencers can put their health at risk, as well as affect third parties in their growth process.

