One of the biggest secrets of the fashion industry has been revealed by an influencer, generating great outrage among some users.

There are contents in social networks of all kinds and for a large number of audiences, which is why those who dedicate themselves to such work must think very well what they want to show in their accounts.

In recent years, social networks have become interesting platforms in terms of content creation; Today, many tiktokers, instagramers or other influencers have positioned themselves so much that they only base their monetary income on what they upload to their respective profiles.

Of course, due to the great success that these platforms have had, the demand by those who want to dedicate themselves to creating content on social networks increases more and more, but only a few manage to conquer Internet users.

Achieving it depends, to a large extent, on the “products” that they upload or develop thinking that their audience will have a positive response; some are successful and others fall by the wayside.

Within all the content that we can see on social networks, there will always be some that stand out more than those who only dedicate themselves to hunting trends, either through dances or challenges.

Of course, each tiktoker has its style and its way of creating content, and its audience as well, but, beyond those videos that only follow trends that, in general, are ephemeral, the truth is that there are a significant number of tiktokers pursuing a different goal.

There, among the thousands or millions of contents that we can see is the case of the Norwegian influencer and model Karoline Bjornelykke, 25 years old, who, through her account, revealed one of the tricks that are used in the industry of Fashion.

According to his account, @coolquinn, on some occasions, she has been forced to use padding to appear to be an overweight woman, a fact that, even, is carried out more than necessary. That is, in the fashion industry, thin models are used so that they use padding in their clothes and can appear to be overweight women.

As we can see in the video, the model shows the bag where she keeps what she calls a “fat piece suit”, which she uses for when she has to appear to be overweight.

The publication has, so far, more than 600 thousand reproductions, more than 90 thousand likes and more than a thousand comments, where it has caused real outrage in some:

“This is very sad. We’re definitely not there yet when it comes to representation in that industry, ”wrote a Karoline Bjornelykke follower.

Now read: