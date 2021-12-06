A influencer has chosen to create false food advertising As a joke, but the success of his announcement led him to create a franchise dish.

Influencers have shown their high importance today to carry out marketing and advertising campaigns on their social networks, which abound in the number of followers and are shown to be effective in promoting a product, service and effectively positioning the brands they choose. for collaborating with them, whether they are nano influencers, micro influencers, macro influencers or mega influencers (depending on their goals and investments).

This strategy of influencer marketing is increasingly used by agencies and professionals in this field, since according to the Influencer Marketing Hub report (The State of Influencer Marketing 2021: Benchmark Report), 90 percent of those surveyed who develop professionally in marketing think that these strategies are “an effective form of marketing.”

Similarly, the credibility and relevance of these advertising strategies raises the image of influencers, having as a result that their followers manage to promote any product, service or even belief that they choose to publish on their networks, so they must be particularly careful in the content they publish, since it can generate not so expected reactions.

The tall impact influencers can have on their followers It has been evidenced by the American Kyle Sheele, who has more than 3 million followers on TikTok, since he promoted a dish with his image by placing his own cardboard figure at a gas station, with alleged false advertising.

This is because the Kum & Go chain would have asked the influencer for his “craziest” idea and he replied that he would like to create an “influencer’s plate”, so he created an ad where he is seen holding a guitar in the form of a pizza under the name “Kyle Sheele Meal.” After this, he put in one of the Kum & Go stores, in addition to making it public on his TikTok account, showing a success perhaps not so expected, since his followers came to the establishment to buy said dish, in addition to taking pictures with the advertising.

After the influencer showed that it was an alleged false advertisement, his followers asked him to bring this dish to reality. Mag. mentions that this dish has already been officially released, since the influencer and the chain Kum & Go announced the official launch of the “Scheele Meale“, A pizza sandwich and a can of Red Bull. Supposedly this dish costs 5 dollars and will contribute against child hunger.

The influencer marketing strategies They are well received for the high impact that these Internet characters have on the minds of their followers, as well as other users who do not necessarily follow these personalities directly, but their high popularity achieves through a chain effect that their strategies achieve a wide reach . The image of influencers manages to generate good reactions, especially in social networks, so some workers choose to use their image, even if their permission and showing effective strategies

Previously, an Uber Eats distributor used the name of a recognized Spanish influencer to make his deliveries, achieving thousands of reactions on social networks and even that the same influencer reacted and gave him his authorization to continue with said service.

The Image of influencers can lead to positive results, if these are carried out efficiently, so particular care must be taken when carrying out strategies of this type.