What seemed to be a sincere question to find the latest Marinela product, was confused with the advertising campaign of the new Gansito donut, a product that has attracted attention for the popular bread turned into a donut.

This measure sets an interesting guideline for the brand, especially now that the products manage to escalate in popularity when they attract attention on social networks, where the communication of these becomes a success or a bad brand movement, especially when it The above largely defines the way in which business communication is carried out.

An unexpected geese

Marinela launched a Gansito in the form of a donut and the measure has become a viral product on social networks, leading influencers to join the trend with messages that are confused by advertising campaigns.

Leo Arriaga, a well-known influencer on Twitter asked his followers about where he could get the special edition of Gansito’s donut? to which his followers questioned whether it was a message paid for by the brand.

Is tweet paid? – The Chihuahuita (@burritoconcoca) December 29, 2021

I deliver in midpoint nenis! pic.twitter.com/v8AYMUpkO4 – fauschtis (@fauschtis) December 29, 2021

The product is currently for sale in the Oxxo store and it is an edition that has all the elements for a viral product in networks: nostalgia and original proposal, considering that it is unusual to find a cake with the story of Gansito turned into a donut.

Reactions have been of all kinds in networks, where they talk about the importance of this product and the originality of its presentation, which has been audacious, considering the reference it has had for years as a simple cake.

This occurrence is undoubtedly an important guideline that we cannot lose sight of today, especially due to the influence that the value of a brand has reached in the market when it manages to attract the attention of the consumer and, most importantly, not disappoint. your purchase decision.

Viral products in networks

Nostalgia taking over social networks has given rise to products that remind us of the power of remembering and how these were placed at the time and today, in the consumer’s taste.

An excellent case in this regard was experienced by the Netherlands with the relaunch of Raspadito, a product that struck the consumer’s nostalgia and recalled the value of betting on proposals valued by the consumer and really with a unique weight in the niches where they compete, to Scratch-off served to be remembered in the frozen food area, to Gansito to dominate the packaged bread area.

