When reviewing the latest inflation figures for Mexico, the figure of 7.05% at an annual rate is not only worrisome, but also the highest in the last twenty years.

Faced with a figure like the one mentioned, it is worth reflecting on the theoretical discussion that has been had on inflation in recent years, which has been dominated by the idea that an increase in the money supply (cash and checks circulating in the economy) will increase production in the short term and inflation in the long term, so the interest rate is a suitable mechanism for price control.

Although the above is a valid theoretical concept, it is necessary to analyze the current environment and determine if we are facing different factors that may affect prices in the short and medium term.

One of these environments is the space and climatic factors, which have been little considered by economic theory in the explanation of monetary phenomena. Today food production is faced with the challenge of producing more in the same physical space, since, if it cannot do so, it would be affecting the space of other ecosystems, as well as reducing the size of habitable areas around the world.

The space factor to produce is not the only problem that modern agriculture is facing, because the climatic factor begins to play a determining role in the amount of food that is being produced.

Droughts or longer hurricane seasons end up affecting and reducing the amount of farm products that are produced year after year, which translates into a shortage of goods and a rise in the prices of primary goods that cannot be corrected by time to make changes in the interest rate by central banks.

Another element to consider in the non-monetary issue of inflation is that of the pandemic, which has cut supply chains and delayed the production of certain key inputs that facilitate the production of goods of all kinds.

In addition to inputs, there is an important factor that is not being considered and that is labor. We must learn that the work factor is not homogeneous and will not be so for a long time from now on.

We do not know the exact number of specialized workers that the world lost as a result of problems in the world’s health systems, as well as the physical skills that have been lost by the recovered population that was already in the labor market.

These effects have caused the production chains to begin to function in a very irregular and intermittent manner, since the labor factor in certain industries is very difficult to replace due to the specialization conditions required, which has caused prices to end up increasing.

In addition to the work and climate factor, there is a scenario that can be observed in the medium term and it has to do with the fact that since inflation is no longer a solely monetary phenomenon, each country will suffer it differently according to the internal and structural conditions that have.

Due to the complexity of production at this time, the quantity and type of imported goods will determine inflation in each region of the world. There will be goods more necessary than others, so these goods will have an over-price in the market, which will be transferred to consumers, affecting the inflation rate in that country.

Whether a country is capable of producing these goods or not (a certain type of machinery or capital goods) will determine the inflation rate in each nation, with a lower one for those who produce them and a higher one for those who import them.

In the end, the three elements mentioned here are problems that will affect prices in the short and medium term and that not necessarily a rise in interest rates will be able to solve the problem, as has been handled from a certain theoretical current.

The author is an economics professor at UNAM, coordinator of the Unique Program of Specializations in Economics (Postgraduate, UNAM).

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.