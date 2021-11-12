“Spot gold remains high after the latest US CPI report hit the argument that ‘inflation is transitory,'” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity, adding that metal prices Yellow will be well supported as inflation fears continue to dominate investor sentiment.

Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation, rose after government data showed the US consumer price index accelerated in October to 6.2%, its fastest pace in 31 years.

The gradual withdrawal of monetary stimuli and increases in interest rates tend to boost government bond yields, raising the opportunity cost of owning non-interest bearing gold.

Recent gold gains have been supported by the dovish tone adopted by the world’s major central banks last week. Furthermore, the Fed reiterated its view that inflation is “transitory” and would probably not require an aggressive cycle of rate hikes.

However, several Fed officials this week expressed growing concerns about more persistent inflation.

With information from Reuters.