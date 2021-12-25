Analysts consulted by Reuters and Citibanamex expected that the price index it will end the first fortnight of the month at 7.73% and 7.72%, respectively.

Banco de México has an inflation target of 3% +/- one percentage point, so since August of this year the interest rate began to increase, currently it is at 5.5% after the 50 basis point increase of the meeting of the December Governing Board.

Regarding core inflation, an index that eliminates the most volatile products, it showed an annual variation of 5.87%. While the non-core ended the fortnight at 12.34%.

Within the underlying index, food, beverages and tobacco registered the highest increase (7.98%, followed by merchandise (7.26%), non-food merchandise (& .56%) and other services (6.39%), detailed the Inegi.

Regarding non-core inflation, fruits and vegetables had an annual variation of 23.04%, followed by agriculture (16.30%) and energy with 12.47%.

In the first 15 days of December, consumer prices increased 0.10%, while the core index showed a rate of 0.59% and the non-core index showed a decline of 1.29%.

The items with the greatest decreases during the period were domestic LP gas and some agricultural products, such as tomato, green tomato and serrano pepper; while the prices of air transport and packaged tourist services were the ones that increased the most.

With information from Reuters