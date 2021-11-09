For its part, non-core inflation, which precisely includes prices such as energy prices, rose 1.87% monthly and 9.47% annually.

The goods that increased the most in price

Among the non-agricultural merchandise that increased the most in price is housing, with an increase of 0.22% monthly and 2.37% annually. This contrasts with the behavior observed in October 2020, when in the midst of the pandemic, house prices reached a monthly increase of just 0.12%.

Non-food merchandise also registered an increase of 0.67% compared to September and 5.94% compared to October 2020.

In fact, the category of ‘Furniture, articles for the home and for their conservation’ had a price increase of 0.83% monthly and 6.19% annually. The data is significant in the face of the high sales season, such as Good End 2021, where many Mexican families take the opportunity to buy household items.

Among agricultural items, onions, eggs and green tomatoes were the ones that increased the most in price. For its part, the foods that fell the most in price were tomatoes, oranges, avocados and chicken.