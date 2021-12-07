The median of the projections of 19 participants in a Reuters survey estimates an inflation rate of 7.22% per year in November, a level already very far from the central bank’s target of 3% +/- one percentage point. And higher than the 6.24% rate of the previous month.

If the data is confirmed, it would be the highest inflation recorded since January 2001.

Gabriela Siller, director of economic-financial analysis at Banco BASE, warns that prices could accelerate even more in December to reach an annual rate of 7.52%

As for core inflation, Reuters estimates indicate that it would advance to 5.61%, its highest level since April 2009.

Banxico raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bp) last month for the fourth time in a row to 5%, and raised its expectations for inflation at the end of this year.

The next monetary policy decision, the last one for the year, is scheduled for December 16.

Only in November, consumer prices would have grown by 1.00%, according to the survey, while for the core index the median of the projections was 0.32%.

The increase in the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) would have been driven by price increases in some agricultural products and electricity rates.

Inegi will disclose on Thursday the behavior of the price index during November.

With information from Reuters