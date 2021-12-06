Thus, today, the flavors of life cost a lot. For example, according to Inegi, during the period from January to November 2021, the price of green tomatoes increased 148%, chilies 137.2, avocado 45.8, onion 44.5, tomato 35.8, tortillas 16.3 and beef 11.2%. For this reason, tacos are no longer enjoyed as before.

Inflation has come to install in the family economy, its effects will continue to impact until the end of the year and is forecast to be sustained during the first quarter of 2022, when the pandemic is expected to allow a more sustained economic recovery.

Context:

“Inflations imply some imbalance between supply and demand, and then the price has to adjust to reach an equilibrium. Currently, inflationary pressures are occurring throughout the world ”, explains Sergio Luna, economist at UNAM. “What we are seeing is a problem that supply has not recovered as quickly as demand. The recovery of the supply is going at a rate of 10 kilometers per hour and the demand is going to 20. That is why prices are rising ”.

There is another explanation for the origin of inflation. Jeffrey Sachs, an economist and one of the most recognized experts in sustainable development, once put it this way:

We are in a soccer stadium. Suddenly, everyone in the front rows starts to stand up, forcing those in the back to stop as well, and so on. In the end, we all ended up standing in the stadium, when we could be comfortably seated. That is inflation. If someone starts to increase prices arguing some factor that forces him to increase them, the domino effect will occur and then we will all end up with higher levels of inflation.

What we are experiencing today brings with it many stories: how to control the rise in prices, how to mitigate the inflation imported from the United States, what strategy the Bank of Mexico will follow and how it will tackle the contamination of expectations … But, here, we stop at a Focus: What should we mortals do to counter the inflationary whiplash in our pockets?

Record your expenses. That, from the start, will allow you to know where your money is going and what expense you can reduce or eliminate. Distributing your money would allow you to make better use of it. “Planning is locating where the money will be most useful,” says Juan Luis Ordaz, Director of Financial Education at Citibanamex.

Faced with permanent inflation, money held in cash loses purchasing power. If you have the money in the mattress, over time your money will be worth less; in a few months you would buy less than you could buy today.