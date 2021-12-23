About 23% of those surveyed cited geopolitical tensions and 16% specifically used the terms war, invasion or conflict. The main examples given were the growing tensions between China and Taiwan, and Russia and Ukraine, in particular the possibility of an invasion. Any escalation in either case was seen as the prelude to a greater conflict that would involve more countries.

The fourth highest tail risk, with 13% of responses, was the Federal Reserve, particularly the possibility that the US central bank will tighten interest rates too quickly. More generally, 10% said that policy errors were a tail risk. While 5% cited the risks associated with central banks globally, responses were divided on the likelihood of policymakers lagging behind or overreacting to inflation.

Regarding China, respondents saw both geopolitical and domestic risks. Contagion linked to China’s economic situation was frequently cited and the potential for slower growth and an impact on the housing market was mentioned.

Some other risks cited included: supply chain (~ 5%), cryptocurrencies (4%), and stagflation (2.6%).

The Markets Live Global Survey, conducted Dec. 5-18, included 873 respondents. Of these, 44% lived in North America, 37% in Europe and 10% in Asia. The top three jobs for respondents were portfolio manager (35%), researcher / strategist / economist (15%), and purchasing operator (12%).

The methodology used in the analysis of the 672 responses to the tail risk question included counting the frequency of the terms and calculating the percentages versus the number of responses to this question. The details were then manually analyzed.