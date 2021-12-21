What do I mean? Despite the movements in the reference rate that the Bank of Mexico has determined to control inflationary effects, home buyers who use the benefits of mortgage credit to build their equity will continue to enjoy single-digit rates, in some cases even below 8%.

Even with the increases in the benchmark rate, mortgage loans will continue to maintain extremely attractive rate levels in the following months. In my opinion, it will be from the first quarter of 2022 when we begin to see gradual increases that could become significant.

It should be clear that this unbeatable position is for those who have already bought or will soon buy their homes through mortgage loans with fixed interest rates; They will eliminate the risk that inflation represents for their assets precisely by not having a variable rate.

Now, we must consider other fundamental aspects within the real estate sector that will also set the tone. On the one hand, the existence of an authentic demand for housing – of approximately one million 880,000 a year – and, on the other, its low production, something that we have experienced in 2020 (200,000 homes), 2021 (185,000 homes) and which, undoubtedly, will be repeated downward in 2022.

Unfortunately, this situation is due, above all, to the fact that investments to build housing real estate developments demand a lot of capital and carry a “significant risk” that requires certainty on the part of investors, which has not been generated due to the policies implemented in the administration of President López Obrador.

What can we expect in the short and long term?

Investing in a home will now guarantee the new owners not only protection against inflationary effects, but also a growth in assets due to the appreciation that properties will have because in Mexico historically they appreciate above inflation.

How long will this last? That will depend on how the challenges of inflation are resolved through the production of goods and services more efficiently. The reestablishment of production chains that were broken by the pandemic will also have a lot to do with it.

In addition, to the high demand for housing, the scarce construction of the same and the cheapest interest rates in history still in force, we must add the sensitivity of many Mexican families about the relevance of having a home of their own in times of crisis, appreciation certainly magnified in the wake of COVID-19.

All of the above allows me to point out that those who become owners of their house or apartment will enjoy very significant financial benefits in the short, medium and long term.