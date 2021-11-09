INFJ personality, the most peculiar of all

The INFJ personality has grown in popularity in recent years. Let’s see what it is, where it comes from and what are its characteristics.

The 16 personalities theory is very popular in both psychology and popular culture. There are several tests or tests that are responsible for cataloging which type corresponds to each person, among which stands out among many the Myers-Briggs indicator. Among the possibilities, there is one that stands out for its particularity: the INFJ personality.

Whether or not you are related to the world of psychology, you have surely heard of it. It is also known as lawyer personality or idealistic personality. In any case, it has characteristics that allow it to be distinguished from the others. In fact, the Center for Applications of Psychological Types It is estimated that only between 1 and 3% of the population manifests this personality.

What is the INFJ personality?

The INFJ personality can be intriguing to many people, especially because of some contradictory aspects.

As we have already pointed out, the INFJ personality is one of the 16 personalities that are collected in the Myers-Briggs indicator. It is a test whose purpose is to determine the type of personality of an individual. It is very useful in the work environment, since it measures how a human being operates in it and how he makes decisions.

This indicator was developed on the basis of the ideas of Carl Gustav Jung, specifically those that he exposes in his book Psychological types (1921). Among the entire catalog of personalities of this indicator, the INFJ personality has always been the most extravagant.

This is due to two reasons: the first, which is the least common of all, and the second, because it brings together qualities that are generally believed to be incompatible. In very simple terms, the INFJ personality describes individuals as introverted, intuitive, sensitive, and judgmental..

From these four qualities the INFJ category follows, only that the acronym is constructed from the terms in English (Introverted, iNtuitive, Feeling and Judging).

INFJ Personality Traits

Many myths have been created around the INFJ personality. Some of these exaggerate their qualities, others just completely misrepresent them. The truth is that we can determine the following characteristics of this introverted personality:

They are compassionate: INFJs are very compassionate, which in turn translates into a high sense of empathy. They are not afraid to demonstrate these qualities when necessary, although intuition always mediates. They practice compassion based on their beliefs, their values, and always from their perspectives.

They combine emotion with logic: INFJs are often said to be very sentimental. This is a half-truth, since your emotions are always conditioned by your reasoning. They have an objective perception of good and bad, and on the basis of this, they hope to transform it. They are emotional, yes, but they never completely abandon logic.

They are willing to help: people with INFJ personalities are always ready to help. After they have forged a connection with another person, which can take time, they don't hesitate to help. They do this from their own space, since they can get tired and demand solitude after a while.

They have idealistic thoughts: If we have to highlight one characteristic of the INFJ personality, this would be idealism. However, it is one that will always try to translate into action. They are not passive dreamers, but rather they are looking for a way to translate those dreams into reality.

They are organized: to all the above is added its high degree of organization. They are planned and when they exercise control they do so on the basis of it. This does not prevent them from making quick decisions when they must, although whenever they can they will try to be more methodical.

Strengths and weaknesses of this personality

The creativity, discipline and organization that characterize these people are especially useful attributes in work environments.

As you have seen, the particularity of this personality is not accidental. It brings together a bit of all the qualities, and even those that conflict with each other. Remember at all times that INFJs are introverts and are distinguished by the following strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths

They have a capacity associated with creativity or art.

They value close or deep relationships.

They have a reserved character. This manifests itself with greater force in front of strangers.

They are always looking to change their environment through action.

They know how to live with loneliness, although this does not prevent them from actively sharing with a group.

They are sensitive and use this in the company of their reason to interpret the world.

Weaknesses

They burn out when they spend a lot of time in relation to others.

They avoid confrontation or do not know how to control it properly.

Their idealism can lead them to have very high expectations.

They can set up a barrier that makes it difficult to get to know them fully.

In some things they can be stubborn (even those destined to fail).

In certain contexts they can be very emotional.

The INFJ personality corresponds to several attributes of the cognitive functions established by Jung and the Myers-Briggs indicator: thought, feeling, sensation and intuition.

The dominant function is your introverted intuition, which can work against you by being a bit stubborn. The auxiliary function in their extroverted feeling, so that they are aware of the emotions of others.

As a complement, and although with less prominence than the previous functions, we find introverted thinking as a tertiary character. Lastly, they boast an outgoing feeling lower function. This last function, despite not being as developed, is what makes INFJs stay connected to reality.

To give you an idea, it is said that characters of the stature of Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey share enough characteristics to be considered INFJs. As you have been able to corroborate, it is a very complex personality, which in turn classifies it as unusual.

We finish by reminding you that this and other types of personality are indicative. If in a test your answers are associated with an INFJ person, you should not condition your actions or thoughts to the above criteria. Above all you must be yourself, and not anchor who you are to a test that cannot measure with certainty what you feel, think or do.

