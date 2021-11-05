About a year ago we saw the first trailer for Bright Memory: Infinite, a title developed by FYQD-Studio, leaving us all speechless due to its overwhelming technical section and its frenetic gameplay, which mixes the FPS genre with hack and slash with a science fiction setting that undoubtedly looks very good. Now the studio has decided to show more of the title, and Bright Memory: Infinite receives a spectacular new gameplay.

The trailer in question has been published on the official YouTube channel of IGN, where we can see 14 new minutes of the title running on PC, as the launch of the game for PC is getting closer (it will be released on November 11). In the gameplay all the benefits of the title are shown, showing us various weapons, both bullets and melee, some enemies that we will have to defeat, the different ways in which we can navigate through the level (thanks to a hook, running on the walls or the double jump), and even a boss fight.

The title is scheduled to arrive later for Xbox Series X | S. While Xbox users await the launch, users who already had the base game on Steam will receive the new version totally free, something that will make more than one user happy.