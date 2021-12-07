Tomorrow the campaign of Halo: Infinite from 343 Industries, which is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and the Xbox Game Pass service. However, this will have big changes to the franchise, such as its new open world structure and the way to play the games. missions, as it is not possible to replay them unless you start a new game.

All campaigns of Halo They have been divided into missions, which you could replay at any time just for fun or on a different difficulty. However, Halo: Infinite will be the exception, since after completing the missions it is not possible to play them again. “You can get the FOBs, targets and audio logs, but the main story missions will not be repeated”, Clarified a Microsoft representative.

Related: 4 new games will be announced for Xbox Game Pass at The Game Awards 2021.

For those who are concerned about collecting, fortunately the skulls from Halo: Infinite They are assigned to each profile and not to the save games, so you can keep them even after restarting the campaign.

The first two missions in Halo: Infinite take place before reaching the Zeta ring, so you should get all the necessary collectibles on the first try unless you want to restart the campaign to get all the things. If you miss something from the first two missions, it will be impossible to get it in the same save file.

Read more: 4 announcements are expected at the Elden Ring level at The Game Awards 2021.

The multiplayer of Halo: Infinite It arrived last month and has been hailed as Halo’s long-awaited triumphant return, but fans remained skeptical of the quality of the campaign. However, the impressions began to be published yesterday and everything seems to indicate that we are facing the best Halo of recent years, showing that 343 Industries perfectly understands the franchise.