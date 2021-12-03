Few narratives are as archetypal of capitalism as that of the self-made millionaire. The man of humble or underprivileged origins who had a brilliant idea and who reached the top of the world thanks to his audacity and capacity for sacrifice. The idea explains almost every success story in our society, from the start-up that starts in a garage to the rap group that conquered the world from Compton. Although sometimes it is not true.

How many? Much. A study published in PNAS and prepared by researchers has tried to limit the importance of individual figures in our perception of success and inequality. His starting point was simple: public opinion tends to penalize income inequalities between the richest and the poorest, but what happens when such inequalities are expressed not from the collective (1%) but from the individual (Jeff Bezos)?

Variable. That our ideas about “inequality” change. The work analyzes eight studies in which thousands of participants are questioned about wealth and inequality. In one of them, two groups had to answer two different questions: what opinion did they deserve about the salary increase of US CEOs in recent years vs. What was your opinion of the salary increase of a specific CEO? The latter showed a more tolerant position than the former. They believed that the promotion was more justified on merit.

Individual vs. group. Identical patterns are repeated throughout the rest of the experiments, although they arise from different primes, such as sport. Do rich teams have a competitive advantage over poor teams? The opinion is yes. Do the highest paid athletes have an advantage over the lowest paid? The opinion is that they are not: they are better and for that reason they charge more. The same applies to public contracts: if “conglomerates or companies” compete, we believe that the one who invests the most money wins; if “individuals” compete, we attribute the winner’s success to personal merit.

They are predictable findings, but no less important for that. Two tendencies coexist in the public sphere for some time now: the cult of the entrepreneur, the successful entrepreneur and individualism in aggregate; and a growing concern about economic inequalities.

It is the perception. How such inequalities are narrated influences our political preferences, according to the authors. Taken from the individual prism (people with better social position deserve it because they have worked for it all their lives), they make us less inclined to support redistributive policies (such as higher taxes on wealth). This is a psychological bias that other studies have illustrated this year. It is easier for us to associate negative values ​​to a group abstract than an individual with a face and a name.

The battle. It is something that unconsciously all political actors, call themselves parties or activists, know. Much of the success of 15M or Occupy Wall Street was its ability to focus inequalities on a group (the 1%, the super-millionaires, the political elite) and not on an individual (an Amancio Ortega who enjoys great public admiration). And one that, in the media, also operates towards poverty (with a greater sensitivity towards the lower classes than towards people in particular, to whom it is easier to attribute responsibility for their situation).

