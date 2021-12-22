Inegi • Economy • Forbes Mexico

EFE.- An estimated 1.6 million Mexican businesses closed permanently between October 2020 and July 2021 amid the COVID-19 crisis, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

In that same period, 1.2 million establishments emerged, informed the Inegi based on its Study on Business Demography 2021 (EDN 2021).

The data contrasts with the EDN of 2020, when the birth of almost 620,000 establishments was estimated compared to 1.01 million that “closed their doors permanently” out of a universe of 4.9 million, the institute added in a statement.

“The proportion of births increased and the proportion of deaths decreased compared to what was observed from May 2019 to September 2020,” warned Inegi.

The statistics reflect the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, which in addition to almost 300,000 deaths, the fourth highest figure in the world, caused a historic contraction of 8.2% of Mexico’s GDP in 2020.

Inegi explained that 99.8% of Mexican establishments are micro, small or medium-sized, so “they tend to present greater changes with respect to large companies” in their income, employed personnel, location and closures.

“In addition to this natural behavior, the health emergency derived from the COVID-19 pandemic led businesses to pause their activities or even to close permanently,” the institute explained.

On average, the EDN reported that in 2021 there were 2.45 employed persons for each establishment that died, while in new businesses there were 2.05 employed persons.

This implies that, at the national level, for every 100 people who were employed in 2019, 20 people stopped working for the establishments that died in 2020, while in 2021 the proportion increased to 27 people.

The largest number of establishments that died in the 2021 study were non-financial private services (38.16% of the total), followed by commerce, with 29.88%, and manufacturing with 25.69%.

Meanwhile, most of the establishments that were created were in the commercial sector, 27.13% of the total number of new ones.

Quintana Roo, a tourist state in the Caribbean, concentrated the highest proportion of businesses that closed, with 46.59% of the total.

While Hidalgo, in the center of the country, had the majority of those who opened, 36.14%.

