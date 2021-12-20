In order to provide greater opportunity for dissemination and attending to the best international practices, INEGI makes its 2022 Calendar for the dissemination of statistical, geographical and National Interest information available to users.

The calendar contains the dates for updating and disseminating the results of 188 programs or indicators; 85 of them with Information of National Interest (IIN) and 103 with statistical or geographic information.

The publication of the fifth edition of the National Survey on the Dynamics of Relationships in Households (August 30, 2022), which presents data referring to the experiences of violence of a physical, economic, sexual, emotional and patrimonial nature, which have confronted women aged 15 and over in the different areas of their lives and collects information on the aggressors and the places where the aggressions occurred.

For the first time, on November 7 of the following year, the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) will be presented, a product derived from the Geospatial Data Cube of Mexico that, in 31 national mosaics (from 1984 to 2021), will provide information on the presence of plants or trees in the national territory and their general condition, in addition to allowing a calculation of the health of the vegetation.

On July 11 of next year, the update of the National Housing Inventory (INV), 2020 will be made available to users with data from the 2020 Population and Housing Census related to housing, the population and the urban environment, with a vision territorial block level.

