EFE.- The National Electoral Institute (INE) reported this Thursday that resumed work for revocation inquiry in which they will decide if President Andrés Manuel López Obrador should continue in office after the Mexican Supreme Court ordered to reactivate the preparations.

“The INE received the determination adopted by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation that mandates to continue with the Mandate Revocation process with the existing budget and informs that will abide by the decision on its terms“The institution shared in a statement.

The The Supreme Court ordered the INE on Thursday to resume the preparations for the consultation, scheduled for April next year, after the agency had suspended some procedures for considering insufficient the budget granted by Congress.

Read: SCJN orders the INE not to postpone query of revocation of mandate

The INE assured that it will remain “attentive to the resolution on the merits” made by the Supreme Court regarding the appeal of unconstitutionality that it filed on December 7 for “budget insufficiency” since the determination of the high court is provisional “and does not resolve the Deep inside the affair”.

He noted that the organization of the consultation would require an investment of 3,830 million pesos (about $ 185.5 million).

The Chamber of Deputies resolved, among other aspects, to apply a cut of 4,913 million pesos (about 233.5 million dollars) to the budget originally requested by the INE

“What left the Institute without the necessary resources to carry out the exercise of citizen participation,” stressed the Institute.

He also indicated that the electoral body has less than half the money necessary to carry out the consultation.

This Thursday, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, filed a criminal complaint against the six INE advisers who voted in favor of temporarily suspending some procedures for convening the consultation.

The complaint accuses the counselors of facts that could be classified as crimes of abuse of authority and coalition of public servants.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information