After the various complaints that were made on social networks by citizens who could not locate the address of their receiving table on the internet and by telephone, the National Electoral Institute (INE) recognized that there were failures in 7% of the addresses , that is to say in 3 thousand 646 electoral sections, attributable to a gap due to georeferencing.

It should be noted that for the first democratic exercise of this type to be held in the country, the INE ordered the installation of 57 thousand 92 polling stations.

In an ordinary session of the General Council of the INE, Edmundo Jacobo Molina, executive secretary, affirmed that the failures that occurred during these days will be corrected today.

“In fact, these days we had a problem with 7% of those 57 thousand 92 problem tables that are corrected today, we are just working to correct, it was an error in georeferencing,” said Molina.

“We had to reconstruct this georeferencing because it is different from the ones we know for regular elections where what it seeks is to combine complete sections within these units to make it easier to locate the tables and refer to the citizens themselves,” he added. .

Yesterday, in an exercise carried out by Forbes Mexico On the website https://ubicatumesa.ine.mx/, it was found that the system did not show the address where the opinion receiving table would be located depending on the electoral section.

In a test, section 4403 was introduced for Mayor Benito Juárez, in Mexico City, however, it was not possible that the system would return the point where the table would be located.

Today, in a new test, this publishing house found that the problem was corrected.

In a telephone call to the number provided by the INE to consult the address of the receiving tables, 800 433 2000, the same exercise was carried out with the electoral section described above.

Yesterday, after 6 attempts and 15 minutes of waiting, INETEL was able to provide the requested address. In a new test conducted today by Forbes Mexico the consultation did not take more than five minutes.

This morning, Morena’s leader, Mario Delgado, accused an attempted sabotage by the National Electoral Institute (INE) to obstruct the popular consultation process.

In this regard, the INE advisers rejected this assertion.

