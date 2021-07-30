The Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) asked the deputies and senators of Morena and the newspaper The Day refrain from contracting and disseminating any type of insertion on the popular consultation, since it is only the responsibility of the autonomous body to disseminate information on this mechanism of citizen participation.

The foregoing after the PAN deputy Federico Döring filed a complaint against the publications made on the front page of said newspaper from July 23 to 27, which promote the popular consultation and the “Morena party deputation” appeared as responsible.

This, the legislator assured, contravenes the regulations by implying a possible use of public resources to seek to influence this mechanism of citizen participation, which will take place on August 1.

For this reason, the Commission considered it appropriate to issue the precautionary measure in its aspect of preventive protection, considering that, under the appearance of good law, there is a propaganda campaign sponsored by Morena deputies related to the dissemination of the popular consultation.

They pointed out that these publications contravene the constitutional and legal framework, since it is the INE -as the authority of the State- that has the exclusive power to disseminate information related to this citizen exercise.

The Commission also warned that the facts and data that are included in the denounced insertions may confuse the public in the matter of free and informed vote or opinion, since the approach that appears in the denounced insertions departs from the question approved by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

Some of the publications that appear in The Day They say: “Did you know that Felipe Calderón increased the budget for security by 50 percent? However, during his six-year term the cartels went from 8 to 14, there were close to 100,000 deaths, tens of thousands of forced disappearances, organized crime strengthened and the violation of human rights proliferated. This August 1, participate in the Popular Consultation ”.

Regarding the possible use of public resources in the publications, the INE Commission determined that it is a matter to be pronounced by the Specialized Regional Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF).

