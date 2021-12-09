The Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) ordered President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to refrain from making any demonstrations that could influence the consultation to revoke his mandate.

This, after the PRD filed a complaint against the federal president for misusing public resources, since on December 1 the president invited to participate in the mandate revocation consultation during the “Three Years of Government” event, with which that – the PRD members considered – seeks to influence the preference of citizens.

Given this, the INE Complaints Commission determined that from a preliminary perspective and apparently of good law, the federal president improperly promoted the mandate revocation process by expressly inviting citizens to participate, which contravenes constitutional regulations and legal.

In a virtual session, the Commission highlighted that these are not isolated events, since it is not the first time that the president has issued expressions related to this exercise of citizen participation, since on November 3 and 5 he ruled on the revocation of the mandate during their mornings.

For this reason, the electoral advisers ordered López Obrador to refrain from making demonstrations, issuing comments, opinions, or remarks on this process of citizen participation from the time he is notified and until the end of the revocation consultation.

