The Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation Fernando Franco González Salas determined that the National Electoral Institute (INE) must attend the consultation of the revocation of mandate with the budget assigned by the Congress of the Union for the following year , otherwise it would fall into criminal liability for not fulfilling the mandate.

A week ago, the INE filed a constitutional controversy with the country’s highest court against the Federation’s Expenditure Budget 2022, which cut 4.913 million pesos from what it had requested.

The electoral advisers pointed out that a reduction in these proportions prevents the full exercise of the constitutional powers to which the electoral authority is obliged, in particular, the execution of the mandate revocation consultation that, if requested by the citizens, requires 3,830 million pesos to be carried out .

“The suspension is inadmissible regarding the INE not having to make adjustments to its budget, as provided in the fourth transitory article of the decree by which the Federal Mandate Revocation Law was issued, as well as exempting the INE and its personnel of the administrative, penal sanctions or of diverse nature to which it had place ”, determined the minister.

Last week, the INE reported that as a result of various adjustments in its budget, it managed to reallocate 1,503 million pesos for the revocation process, however, it has a gap of 2,554 million pesos to organize this process.

However, the Court’s decision regarding this controversy has not yet been defined because its analysis of the merits is lacking, which could take a few months, that is, until the beginning of next year.

The INE has said that if the adequate budget is not allocated, it will not carry out the revocation consultation in April, as stipulated by the Constitution.

