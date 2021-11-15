The National Electoral Institute (INE) has sufficient resources to consult the revocation of mandateHowever, they still have to carry out an “austerity plan,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

During his conference at the National Palace, The federal executive commented that the INE has approved resources of about 19 billion pesos, which he considered was sufficient.

“How can it not reach them? When we arrived, the Presidency of the Republic exercised 3,600 million and now we are exercising 600 … we work very well, without any problem, because there are no longer any superfluous expenses, ”he said.

In this sense, he said that the National Electoral Institute must carry out an austerity plan, lower salaries, since they earn a lot.

“The directors earn double what the President earns, they scratch, they already go down to the per diem, to the meals, the wines and to all superfluous expenses; Republican austerity and reach the budget, “he said.

He gave as an example what the Presidency saves by eliminating private planes, helicopters, by not buying more cars.

“Before they even used helicopters to play golf. We haven’t bought a new vehicle since we were here? We are using the same ones, we even sold armored trucks, all of this that was in excess. Of course they can save a lot, and summon people to help, to participate … because it is a democratic exercise for the good of all, it is not only for this occasion, “he said.

However, López Obrador considered that the INE is within its right to challenge or initiate unconstitutional actions against the 2022 Budget due to the cuts made to its budget.

“It is their right to do so, what I think is that the budget is people’s money, we are only administrators for a long time it was thought that the budget is government money, no, it is people’s money.”

