Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, president counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE) explained, in detail, the application of the 3.8 billion pesos that are required to properly apply the mandate revocation consultation.

This, after on Friday, in a divided vote, the INE advisers decided to postpone the realization of this democratic exercise given what they described was the budget insufficiency that the Chamber of Deputies authorized for the 2022 budget.

Through his Twitter account, the electoral official detailed the items in which the electoral authority will allocate the budget of 3.8 billion pesos to apply the consultation correctly and in accordance with the law.

“There are those who do not know what the real costs of a Revocation of Mandate are, or knowing it lie and vulgarly and deviously disqualify. Here I explain what it will cost to do it when @INEMexico if you want to comply with what the law establishes and not do a mockery of exercise, “said Córdova.

For example, he stated that 1,471 million pesos are required for the installation of 161 thousand 490 opinion receiving tables, which also includes the printing of materials and the acquisition of indelible ink and crayons, among other items.

Read: That INE cuts spending and has an austerity plan for revocation: Sheinbaum

Additionally, he specified, 1,212 million 300 thousand pesos are needed for the hiring of 32 thousand 451 electoral trainers, 5 thousand 450 electoral supervisors, as well as technical personnel to visit 12 million people drawn, and train 807 thousand 450 poll workers .

For the field operation, to summon and train the citizens, the INE needs 573 million pesos, which includes expenses such as telephone services, training materials, uniforms, fuel, and hygiene and disinfection materials.

In another area, 502.4 million pesos are requested for administrative support, leasing of emergency plants, hiring of administrative support and compensation.

Read: INE postpones mandate revocation consultation due to lack of budget

Similarly, 31.8 million pesos are for the printing of the nominal list of voters, the quick count system and participation of Mexicans abroad.

4.1 million pesos are also required for the development of more than 20 systems for training and organization, monitoring of election day and election results.

For the monitoring of propaganda and surveys in print media throughout the Republic, 3.3 million pesos are requested and 3 million 100 thousand pesos are requested for the verification of signatures in support of the exercise.

Finally, 1.7 million pesos are required to attend foreign visitors who will participate as electoral observers.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information