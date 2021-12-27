After the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, criminally denounce the six advisers of the National Electoral Institute (INE) before the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) On December 17, they approved the temporary suspension of the consultation to revoke the mandate due to the lack of budget, the INE counselors rejected said action and considered it unjustified and without legal support.

Those denounced by Gutiérrez Luna were: President Counselor Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, as well as the directors Ciro Murayama Rendón, Dania Paola Ravel Cuevas, Jaime Rivera Velázquez, José Roberto Ruiz Saldaña, and Beatriz Claudia Zavala Pérez; in addition to Edmundo Jacobo Molina, executive secretary of the autonomous body.

In a position published this Sunday, the INE advisers assured that Gutiérrez Luna’s complaint seeks to inhibit the independence with which the members of the General Council value and vote on the matters that concern them.

“For this reason it is very worrying that the President of the Chamber of Deputies intends to convert a legal dispute in a criminal prosecution, with complaints to the Attorney General’s Office against Councilors who voted in favor of the aforementioned agreement, as well as against the Executive Secretary, who does not vote on the decisions of the collegiate ”, they stated.

The councilors added that the General Council of the INE by majority approved the agreement to temporarily postpone some preparatory activities for the organization of the eventual mandate revocation consultation, Therefore, in a collegiate body, differences of opinion and votes are natural and respected., since this is how decisions are made and are part of the public debate and therefore, the legislation provides that these can be challenged, as in this case did those who felt aggrieved by such measure

“It will be the jurisdictional bodies who decide in the last instance on this matter what corresponds in law and, the INE, as always, will abide by those decisions,” they indicated.

Therefore, the INE counselors underlined their rejection of criminal complaints against any of them, as well as any form of intimidation and violation of their autonomy.

“Differences in criteria in cases in which various solutions can be validly sustained within the framework of our legal attributions, should not merit criminal prosecution, especially when those who adopt them they have publicly explained the reasons for their decision ”, they spread.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

The counselors added that in a democratic state of law, differences of opinion are not prosecuted as crimes.

The following signed the position: Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, President Counselor; as well as Norma Irene De la Cruz Magaña, Uuc-kib Espadas Ancona, Adriana Margarita Favela Herrera, José Martín Fernando Faz Mora, Carla Astrid Humphrey Jordan, Ciro Murayama Rendón, Dania Paola Ravel Cuevas, Jaime Rivera Velázquez, José Roberto Ruiz Saldaña and Beatriz Claudia Zavala Pérez.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed