The National Electoral Institute (INE) filed a dispute constitutional before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) Against the Expenditure Budget of the Federation 2022, in which 4,913 million pesos are cut from the budget compared to what the electoral body requested.

“Clipping determined by the Legislature, which lacked any motivation or justification in the budget decree, prevents the full exercise of the constitutional powers to which the electoral authority is bound, in particular, the realization of an eventual process of revocation of mandate that, in case of being requested by the citizenship, requires 3,830 million pesos to be carried out, “he said in a statement.

The electoral body pointed out that with the cut, the Chamber of Deputies lor left without funds to comply with the revocation of mandate to be held in April next year, where it will be determined whether President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ends his administration in 2024 or 2021.

The body headed by Lorenzo Córdova explained that when preparing its budget proposal it contemplated the resources for the revocation of the mandate and for a probable popular consultation; This is based on what the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) ruled that the electoral authority had the “obligation to provide” sufficient resources for this type of citizen participation exercises contemplated in article 35 of the Constitution.

“As the aforementioned resources have not been granted by the Legislature and since a cut has been applied that far exceeds the budget request made, the INE considered it appropriate to submit for the consideration of the SCJN to order the Chamber of Deputies to provide the Institute with the resources necessary to organize, eventually, the Revocation of the Mandate ”, he pointed out.

The INE pointed out that by not having said budget, is not in a position to fulfill its functions as mandated by the Constitution and the law to carry out the revocation of the mandate; Furthermore, he assured that the budget cut violates its institutional guarantees granted by the Magna Carta and, with it, the exercise of the citizens’ political-electoral human rights.

“The INE reiterates that it has all the disposition and has all the necessary experience to carry out, properly, this exercise of citizen participation. Likewise, it expresses its confidence in the justice institutions of this country and underlines that, in order to fully comply with its constitutional obligations, the INE must have sufficient budgets to guarantee the constitutional principles of legality and certainty ”, he concluded.

