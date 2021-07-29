The counselors of the National Electoral Institute (INE) asked the governors of Aguascalientes and Michoacán to provide the resources needed by the Public Local Electoral Bodies (Ople) of their states, since they are in a critical situation due to the budget cuts they had this year.

“I make a respectful but energetic call to the governor of Aguascalientes (Martín Orozco Sandoval) so that the Public Organism can really be given the conditions so that they can do their job. It is the obligation of these local authorities to accompany the Local Public Organism in this matter ”, said the counselor José Roberto Ruiz.

According to the latest report Budgetary Situation of Local Public Bodies two states are at “considerable risk”, so the budgetary problem has an impact on the execution of final activities of the body. In this situation are Aguascalientes and Michoacán.

The document indicates that the Aguascalientes electoral body requires about 10 million pesos for the second semester for the 2024 electoral process to elect the next local president.

Meanwhile, the financial situation of the electoral body of Michoacán continues critical, because the resources of the second semester have already been consumed and the request for a budget expansion of 44.3 million pesos has not yet been resolved.

“I hope that this platform is a respectful but very energetic call to the local powers of the states that are at fault in budgetary matters and that, we must remind them, that the obligation is not only of the electoral institutes, it is also of the powers local, they must comply, “said counselor Jaime Rivera Velázquez.

Meanwhile, 15 electoral bodies are in a situation of “moderate risk.” In this case we find Sonora, Chihuahua, Zacatecas, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Quintana Roo, Oaxaca, Morelos, Colima, Nayarit and Sinaloa.

Given this, the Secretary General of the INE, Edmundo Jacobo Molina, commented that attention is not appreciated that solves the budgetary problems presented by these organizations in substance, so, he said, the critical conditions of these have remained so far this year .

“The responses to the requests for budget expansion have been heterogeneous, in some cases the requests are pending attention, in others, partial amounts have been ministered to those required, or negative responses have been issued to said requests. ”, He commented.

