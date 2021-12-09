For the first time in its almost four decades of existence, Dale Coyne Racing it will have in its ranks a winner of the Indianapolis 500. The once-Cinderella of the IndyCar grid, who has been seeking for years to establish itself as a mid-zone team, has completely changed its driver line-up for the second year in a row. With a newbie involved in the equation, the experience factor will put you Takuma Sato, who faces in 2022 what could be the last great challenge of his career.

The Japanese driver, who will turn 45 next January, has been announced this Thursday as a full-time driver of Coyne’s car # 51, which ranks co-owned with Rick Ware Racing since last season. Your arrival covers the departure of the team Romain grosjean, who has signed with Andretti Autosport after a first season at IndyCar in which the Frenchman achieved three podiums in 13 races. The Frenchman will compete in all races, as opposed to a 2021 in which he gave up the seat for the Indy 500 and the two races at the Texas oval to Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi, all of them prior to his successful oval debut at Gateway.

Always hand in hand with Honda as the brand’s official rider, Coyne will be the fifth team that Takuma Sato has competed for since coming to IndyCar in 2010 with KV Racing, then in a technical alliance with Lotus. Since then, the former Formula 1 driver has competed for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (2012), AJ Foyt Racing (2013-16) and Andretti Autosport (2017) before a return to Team Rahal in 2018. Compared to about seven firsts difficult seasons with many retirements and few high points, his last five years has meant his second competitive golden age, with his two victories at Indianapolis (2017 and 2020), five of his six wins in IndyCar and always finishing among the 12 best in the general classification, with a seventh place in 2020 as the best position in the final table.

Sato faces this challenge already in the twilight of his career, after a 2021 in which his experience allowed him to compensate, with an eleventh place in the general and eight top 10, a marked lack of speed (he never classified above position 15). He does it with an ideal equipment for his aptitudes; in that same bright luster of his, Coyne has always had fast cars in Indianapolis, with two top-fives and several Fast 9s in the fight for a pole that could have been achieved in 2017 had it not been for the dramatic accident of Sébastien Bourdais. The Frenchman (7th overall in 2018) has been Coyne’s competitive gold standard alongside the ill-fated Justin Wilson (6th in 2013), and while living up to them is perhaps asking too much, Sato is clear about his goals.

“With Honda being an integral part of Dale Coyne Racing, it all fell into place,” says Sato, whose career in Formula 1 between 2002 and 2008 It was also linked to teams with engines from the Japanese automotive giant. “The team has shown year after year that they are very competitive on all kinds of circuits. In particular, the speed they have shown in recent years on the Indy 500 has been very impressive. ” Your greatest global challenge will be not to be harmed by hateful comparisons with the magnificent impression left by the last two occupants of this car, Grosjean and the reigning champion Álex Palou, especially on Saturdays when the Frenchman shone with his own light (one pole and eight races in the top 7 on the grid).

In the absence of official confirmation that will take place in the coming weeks, his partner in 2022 will not be Ed Jones, the occupant of # 18 last season, but newcomer David Malukas, this being the ninth consecutive season that Coyne started with a rookie or inexperienced driver in his ranks. After his Indy Lights runner-up, the American arrives with a new co-owner of the car under his arm: HMD Motorsport, owned by his father Henry Malukas. This movement has been one of several triggers in the already Vasser Sullivan departure announced, the previous co-owners, who are looking to establish a team of their own heading into the 2023 season after four years of association with Coyne.

