Dutch Nyck de vries, the first Formula E world champion after the seventh season of electric competition, he had an excellent first contact with the handling of an Indycar. In an ‘evaluation test’ held this Monday in the ‘club’ version of Sebring, the Mercedes driver signed the best record at the wheel of a car of Meyer Shank Racing in a day with great European flavor, where his partner Stoffel vandoorne and the british Jack Aitken and Callum ilott They completed the list of competitors with different teams.

With the increased international visibility of the IndyCar Series, talent continues to knock on the door, especially between new batches. So McLaren SP, Ed Carpenter Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing agreed with Shank to use one of their rookie or young talent test days on the same day and location. De Vries had by far the least bulky mileage of the day, but his 62 laps were enough to a time of 52,552 seconds, which was six tenths faster than Vandoorne’s despite the Belgian completing more than twice as many laps with McLaren SP.

Loading tweet …

1467953394618875910

Although the 14 drivers who tested at Sebring in February had better times than De Vries, their record stood alone eight tenths behind Pato O’Ward’s best time and less than a tenth of the slowest. In another 14-driver test on the same track a month earlier, that time would have been seventh best. In turn, he was half a tenth of the best lap that Kyle Kirkwood (new driver of AJ Foyt Racing for 2022) signed in his first test in an IndyCar in mid-October, in an Andretti Autosport car and with a number of similar twists.

In second position, three tenths and ahead of Vandoorne, he placed Ilott, the only pilot with previous experience on the machinery, also dropping 53 seconds after more than 100 laps. The Formula 2 runner-up in 2020 (one year after De Vries’s title) thus debuted his status as a full-time Juncos driver for 2022, after having contested the last three races of the year with them. With another three-tenths difference from Vandoorne, Aitken finished fourth in an Ed Carpenter Racing car, the only one present that is still partially vacant for the next season.

Loading tweet …

1467872384472473604

Teams plan for the future in the medium … or short term

With a nearly complete grid for the 2022 season in the absence of a few variants (both undecided and pending announcement), various IndyCar teams have already set their sights on 2023 very important for the new generation of engines that will initiate a period of great change in cars during the decade. One of them is Shank, whose founder assured before the test that was open to future potential with three full-time cars, and that he does not lose his eye on the market given the reality that one of his new pilots, Hélio Castroneves, will be 47 years old in 2022.

I’ve been following him for a year. He doesn’t know me, but I was watching him. I saw an extraordinary performance from him at Le Mans in the LMP2 class, and that’s what convinced me that we should try it with him, “acknowledged Mike Shank. “He has been working with top teams for three years, and he has a lot of racing experience, even if it is not in IndyCar. That has carried over almost instantly today. It’s exactly what I wanted, and it has performed exactly how I thought it would. If I wanted to compete in IndyCar, I would do very well. He has the brain power to handle these cars at the highest level and not push himself to the max when he drives so fast. “

Loading tweet …

1467978643662163968

After your test, Vandoorne was satisfied with the machinery and with what he learned, as well as open to a future program. “For my first IndyCar experience, it was a great day. It is a great car to drive: powerful, with a lot of load and grip, “he commented in RACER. «In the last month and a half, since I knew I was going to do the test, I have adapted my training. Now I have a clearer idea when it comes to IndyCar. I have already said other times that it’s something I’m looking at, I think the category is growing a lot. I have felt comfortable in the car, which is the most important thing, and who knows what the future will hold? After today’s test, I have a very positive impression of the car, the category and what racing is like in America.

As for Aitken, Ed Carpenter revealed after the test that Williams tester is part of team evaluation to designate the driver who will compete in the circuit races in the second car. “He is someone with whom we were definitely interested in testing and learning from him, while we went through this decision process about what we are going to do with that car,” he commented in a statement to the IndyStar. «I have followed what I was doing, but it wasn’t totally on my radar until one of their representatives contacted us when the news came out about (the loss of the previous team sponsor in the second car).

Dalton Kellett repeats as Foyt’s second driver in 2022 Read news

“You never know what you’re going to get when someone gets into an IndyCar for the first time, but it was a productive day, and I think he was having a good time. He is definitely a professional and experienced guy. who knows what he is doing, and is quite honest about the feedback he can give today ”, he concluded about a pilot who could compete for the seat alongside his until now occupant Conor Daly and a Ryan Hunter-Reay that he tested with them in October following his departure from Andretti Autosport. The driver and team owner anticipates that the decision will be made before the end of the year.

RESULTS OF THE EVALUATION TEST IN SEBRING