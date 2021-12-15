At 46, the greatest challenge in the career of Jimmie Johnson will gain new momentum. The seven-time NASCAR champion, sixth most successful driver in the history of the event with 83 wins, faces his second season in the IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2022, and confirmed this Wednesday that he will do so with a complete program. After dispensing with the high speeds of the ovals for a debut season in which he focused on permanent and urban circuits, Johnson will return to his natural element, and will compete for the first time in the Indianapolis 500 with his car # 48.

In a long process to overcome his fears about oval cars, the Californian driver had flirted for months with the possibility of adding the Indy 500 to his program, and Ganassi confirmed in early November that he would field a fifth car in the test, but Johnson remained hesitant about the other oval rounds of the championship. After his first oval tests at the wheel of a Dallara IR-18 in Texas (August) and Indianapolis (October), Johnson has finally decided to take the bull by the horns, and will also be present in the banks of Texas, Iowa and Gateway to compete in the 17 races that make up the 2022 calendar.

Loading tweet …

1471125032827232262

“I am really excited for this next chapter in my career. The safety of these cars has come a long way, and after testing the ovals in Texas and Indianapolis, I realized that it was a challenge that I wanted to take on. I can’t wait to be part of the Indianapolis 500, it’s a childhood dream come true, “says Johnson, who in an NBC interview acknowledged that this year “I had the feeling while watching the event that I was missing something”. At the same time, he assures that “the last season has been very incredible for me, and I have made a lot of progress, so I know that I can be competitive on circuits where I have experience.”

Certainly the twelve races of his 2021 season have been an exercise in overcoming difficulties, especially for such a veteran rider, so used to a very different machine, without experience in single-seaters and without a great previous track record. With a deficit of almost two seconds per lap, and causing numerous yellow flags along the way, Johnson managed to beat the pay-driver Dalton Kellett with some regularity and reduce the differences with the rest, until reaching a certain degree of competitiveness in the race . In fact, in the last two tests of the year he achieved his best results, finishing in 17th position, without being bent and ahead of several competitors.

James Hinchcliffe announces semi-retirement from IndyCar Series Read news

Although progress is expected in the circuits, Johnson’s best results are more than likely to come in the ovals, where he will make his competitive debut in an IndyCar on March 20 in the second race of the season. It will be in the Texas oval, where he achieved seven victories as a NASCAR driver. In turn, he won the Brickyard 400 four times in a total of 18 visits to Indianapolis, and although he has not raced at Gateway since 2001, it was there that he played his second race in NASCAR’s ‘second division’ in 1998. Finally, Johnson He has never raced at Iowa, but has won three times on a similar oval like Richmond’s.

Johnson’s participation for the entire season presented logistical doubts, since fellow veteran Tony Kanaan had signed a two-year parallel program with the team to contest the ovals at # 48 and end his American motorsport career at the end of 2022. As it is almost a certainty that Ganassi will not field a fifth car in ovals. Outside of Indianapolis, his figure within the team is in question. A representative of Ganassi, according to information from IndyStar, has ensured that the team will announce “in the near future” what will be the role of the 2004 champion in its final season.