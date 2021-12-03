Before the end of 2021, IndyCar fans will have one last pill of on-track sports news to put in their mouths, which could provide interesting clues for the future of certain seats. On December 6, the venerable Sebring circuit will host in its club version an ‘evaluation test’ for which two important names had already been announced, Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries, both Mercedes drivers in the Formula E World Championship. Both will test for McLaren SP and Meyer Shank Racing, respectively, but two other teams they have planned to carry out their own evaluation together with them.

One of them is the reborn Juncos Hollinger Racing, who returned after a two-and-a-half-year absence in the last three races of the season with a Callum ilott who will drive his car # 77 in this test. The team owned by Argentine Ricardo Juncos, which received a great economic boost with the entry of Brad Hollinger (former Williams shareholder), will play the entire 2022 season with the British driver, and will begin their preparation in this test in search of filing the understandable competitive roughnesses that kept them out of the top 15 in all three rounds. The 2019 Formula 2 runner-up will therefore be the only driver in the test with competitive experience on an IndyCar weekend.

Many eyes will, however, be on car # 20 that he will line up. Ed carpenter racing. On it will be another British driver with recent experience in Formula 2, Jack Aitken. The Londoner, fifth in 2019 and who contested the Sakhir Formula 1 Grand Prix last year, explores a change in his competitive horizon for 2022. His three-way plan this year (F1 tester at Williams, racing Formula 2 with HWA and in the GT World Challenge Europe with a Lamborghini) was derailed by a serious accident in the 24 Hours of Spa that left him out of action for two months after fracturing a clavicle and a vertebra. In fact, after the test he will travel to Yas Marina to participate in the first practice sessions of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Aitken’s presence is striking in the fact that, to this day, that vehicle has no occupant in circuit racing to complement owner Ed Carpenter’s oval program. After the reduction in the advertising budget of the United States Air Force (US Air Force) left the # 20 no main sponsor, Everything points to the options of Conor Daly (regular driver) and 2012 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay have drastically decreased due to their lack of sponsorship, to which must be added the departure of another candidate, Oliver Askew, to Formula E .

Aitken had already entered into preliminary talks with Dale Coyne Racing for a seat in 2021, and sounded like a candidate for a third AJ Foyt Racing car next year, but this test and the circumstances surrounding him place his assessment as the one with the most potential for a meaningful settlement short term. In addition to having both one more electric season ahead, Vandoorne could only get on a third McLaren SP car in the odd event, and De Vries’s inquiries are more towards 2023, even more so in a team like Shank who has just finished. expand to two cars.

For its part, Juncos will exhibit the new resources available to them after having acquired Carlin’s assets. Although this fact will not receive official confirmation from either party until the end of Christmas, the merger is consummated for practical purposes, as has been observed in the Indy Lights tests and in the different images published inside and outside the database. Juncos. Even so, It has not yet been decided if all this will allow them to line up two cars with guarantees or whether economic and human efforts will be focused on enhancing the competitiveness of the Ilott car. His presence in this test, and not that of another pilot, may have provided a powerful clue in that regard …