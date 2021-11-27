There is an expression in English, without a really effective translation for Spanish, that describes the inconveniences arising from an advantageous situation or inertia. This expression is ‘growing pains’, something like “growth ailments”, and largely describes two potential problems IndyCar Series hopes to address in a 2022 season where the healthy grills of this past year could increase even further: the capacity of certain rather limited pits (Toronto) and track congestion during qualifying sessions.

In addition to the 24 cars that contested all the races of the season, and beyond the 500 miles of Indianapolis, several teams lined up additional units in 10 of the 15 “normal races” of the championship, coming to have up to 28 cars on the Indy GP road and at the season-ending prestigious Long Beach Grand Prix. Although some seats still do not have a defined occupant, and despite the contraction of Team Penske to three drivers, the number of full-time cars is expected to climb to 26 thanks to team expansions like Rahal or Shank. There are estimates that the additional units could lead to grills of up to 30 competitors in some case.

With this in mind, those responsible for IndyCar evaluate carrying out a modification of the current classification system in circuit racing, based on the experience of the last year in the shorter circuits or those that had more cars. Before the final sessions (Fast 12 and Fast 6) that define the first places on the grid, the participants are divided in the first round into two groups, with the best six of each passing to the Fast 12. In the events with more participation, this division generated groups of up to 14 pilots, which led to major problems at the end of the sessions with traffic, yellow flags and investigations for blocking other pilots who often delayed the start of the next session.

For this reason, the category will formally propose to the pilots at an annual meeting in Indianapolis to replace the current system with a derivative of the same that would divide the drivers into three groups during the first round, informally known as ‘9/9/9’. In this system, the three best of each group would go directly to a Fast 9 that would decide the pole position. Thus, on a 27-car grid, there would never be more than nine drivers on the track, or ten if the event is between 28 and 30. Furthermore, when the intermediate session was replaced by the third group, the classification would continue to have four sessions timed.

This proposal, for the moment, is preliminary. Jay Frye, president of IndyCar, anticipates that this scheme will be reviewed and modified by the pilots themselves. “It is a matter that we have discussed with the team leaders, and it made a lot of sense to us. But we will ask the pilots too, because they will have a different perspective ”, he declared in RACER. “We will see what they say, then we will create the procedures so that everyone is clear about it and we will tell them: ‘This is the last one we are going to use, go over it one more time and look for faults before settling it‘. We always get great feedback from the drivers, and we will change it a bit to make sure it is the best we can implement. “

Due to the limited use of soft tires in qualifying, where drivers can only use two new sets, most competitors advocate making a first safety lap with a hard tire before leaving at the end to record the best time with the soft. This and other reasons generate wide confluences of cars on the track in search of clean air, which are aggravated by the fact that almost all circuits on the calendar measure less than four kilometers (except Road America, 6,515 meters). In turn, although the measurement line is located just before the pit entrance, the situation in which a driver drives slowly on the track to abort a lap or prepare the next is not uncommon, being susceptible to blocking the attempt of another. pilot.

With this system, each pilot you would only have to complete two sessions instead of three. An indirect effect of this fact would be to eliminate a common recurrence in the pole fight, in which the drivers are forced to use a used soft tire to mark their time, so it is quite common for the pole record to be slower than the best time in Fast 12. Since 2010, the Fast 9 already exists in the Indianapolis 500 rankings, although these follow a very different format over two days. The only classifications that do not have a round format are in the rest of the ovals, where the grid is organized based on the total time it takes each driver to complete two laps alone.